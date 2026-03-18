The Keller brothers' first loader in 1956 was invented for scooping up at a turkey barn in Minnesota and is credited with ushering in the skid steer later produced by Bobcat.

If necessity is the mother of invention, then the construction industry can thank turkeys for the skid steer loader.

In 1956, a Minnesota farmer approached Cyril and Louis Keller asking for a machine light enough to be lifted to the second floor of his turkey barn and small enough to maneuver around the barn poles to clean up the manure.

The resulting three-wheel loader became the first iteration of the modern-day skid steer. The first model with the Bobcat name, the M440, later entered the market in 1962.

Doosan Bobcat The popularity of the skid steer — for this report we’re referring to the wheeled, rigid-frame models — has ebbed and flowed over the years, as it lost market share to its tracked counterpart, which came along about 30 years later.

CTLs today are the top-selling equipment category, but wheeled skid steers are still in the mix, ranked No. 6, just behind an even newer category, the stand-on mini skid steer.

In 2005, skid steers outsold CTLs by 15,000 new-financed units, according to EDA. By 2013, CTLs first outsold skid steers and just kept climbing.

Last year, 9,819 new financed skid steers were sold in the U.S., down 3.9% from 2024.

In contrast, 54,269 new CTLs were financed from March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025, according to EDA, which is owned by Fusable, the parent company of Equipment World.

Despite the decline in popularity, skid steers still have a place on the jobsite. Supporters cite their versatility with numerous high-flow attachments like cold planers and their maneuverability, especially on pavement, as they can turn on a dime. They also typically cost less than comparable-sized CTLs.

Manufacturers continue to roll out new models and advancements, as evidenced at this month’s ConExpo, where Bobcat launched nine new skid steers, among new models from other OEMs.

In this report, we look at the most popular skid steers, as well as new models and features on the market.

Here’s the latest from Bobcat, Case, Caterpillar, Firstgreen, Gehl, Hyundai, JCB, John Deere, Kato, Kioti, Kubota, Manitou, New Holland, SDLG and Sunward.

Bobcat

Doosan Bobcat Bobcat used this month’s ConExpo to roll out its all-new lineup of nine skid steers.

The company has dropped the M- and R-Series in favor of a choice of “Classic” or “Pro.”

The four new Pro skid steers — S64-2, S66-2, S76-2 and S86-2 — replace the R-Series and get a “-2” at the end of their model numbers.

And the five new Classic skid steers — S70, S450, S590, S650 and S770 — replace the M-Series and keep the same model numbers.

“With our Classic and Pro structure, customers choose their loader based on how they work,” said Brad Claus, Bobcat senior vice president, during the ConExpo unveiling. “If you value simplicity, utility and controllability you already trust, Classic is exactly your lane.

“If you want the most operator experience we've ever offered, Pro is ready and waiting for you.”

As the company that traces its history to the invention of the skid steer, it’s no surprise it sells the most models of any other brand. According to EDA data, Bobcat sold 2,796 new financed skid steers last year, 1,000 more than its nearest competitor. Its sales represented 28.5% of the market last year.

The new loaders are set to hit dealerships this summer. Specs for the Pro models have not yet been released; however, the company did reveal the S86-2 will get a 115-horsepower engine, 5 horsepower more than the current generation, and an extra foot of lift height to 12 feet.

The Pro series gets Bobcat’s most advance cabs and tech, including “refreshed interiors, heated air‑ride seats, added storage and an intuitive 8‑inch touchscreen display with infotainment and an integrated rear camera,” the company says.

The cab can also be equipped with Bobcat’s groundbreaking AI voice-command system, Jobsite Companion. Operators press a button on the joystick, state a command or ask a question, and the machine responds. The loaders get four new automotive-style drive modes and optional cameras and obstacle- and people-detection systems.

The Classic models will keep the same specs as the current M-Series but get updated styling and decals and simplified package offerings, according to Bobcat.

Bobcat’s top-selling new financed models, according to EDA, are as follows: S650 (ranked 5th in U.S.); S70 (ranked 7th in U.S.); and S76 (ranked 9th in U.S.).

The company’s skid steers also take the top 11 to 14 spots in the U.S. with the S66, S590, S770 and S64, respectively.

Case CE

Case CE Case CE began upgrading its B Series skid steers last year with new safety, productivity and maintenance features.

Case offers eight models ranging from 60 horsepower to its largest and most powerful, the 90-horsepower SV340B.

The SV340B boasts a rated operating capacity of 3,400 pounds. It features vertical-lift arms for extra reach and lift height when loading trucks land material handling. Bucket breakout force is 9,531 pounds.

The skid steer can be equipped with optional high-flow auxiliary hydraulics for running heavy-duty attachments like trenchers and hydraulic hammers.

As with other models in the B Series, it gets such new features as rear object detection integrated into the rearview camera with radar, optional bi-directional self-leveling that automatically keeps attachments level when raising or lowering the arms, as well as in-cab attachment display catalog, intermittent wipers and “new and improved multi-function loader valve for better hydraulic performance during simultaneous operations,” the company says.

Case’s top-seller is the SV280B, which is ranked sixth in the U.S., according to EDA. It runs on a 74-horsepower diesel engine and has a rated operating capacity of 2,800 pounds.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Caterpillar offers 10 models of skid steers, ranging from 67 to 121 horsepower and 5,849 to 10,847 pounds of operating weight. The brand is the No. 3 overall top-seller in the category.

The company’s top-seller is the 262D3, ranked No. 4 in the U.S., according to EDA. Close behind is its replacement, the next-generation 260 at No. 8.

Both run on 74-horsepower Cat engines, but the newer 260 gets 460 more pounds of rated operating capacity for a total of 3,160 pounds.

The next-gen 260 was released in 2024, along with the 250, 270 and 270 XE to eventually replace D Series models.

The new skid steers get more torque over their predecessors, as well as greater lift height, breakout forces and rated operating capacity.

The loaders can run Cat Smart Attachments with their standard hydraulics, which got a boost in pressure. An auxiliary higher-flow option is also available.

Cat made the cabs larger and with more foot room. The windows are also larger for increased visibility, and the seat is heated and ventilated.

Two screen options are available. The advanced touchscreen provides integrated control with new advanced joysticks, so operators can make adjustments and perform any machine function while keeping their hands on the sticks.

The 270 XE features Cat’s XE Hydraulic System, which delivers the lineup’s highest flow at 40 gallons per minute and highest pressure at 4,496 psi.

Firstgreen

Firstgreen Firstgreen Industries is a newcomer to the U.S. skid steer market, entering in 2022, but a true innovator in the segment.

Its entire lineup of ride-on models is all electric and can be operated by remote control. The company claims a 24-hour runtime with its swappable battery technology.

The largest in the lineup is the Elise 1200, which the company says is designed for “extreme power, clean operation and minimum noise for the operator and environment.”

It features a 2,645-pound load capacity and 12-foot hinge pin height. It can be operated using the joystick in the cab, via the Danfoss remote or by Firstgreen’s mobile app.

Two power modes are provided: Power and Normal. The operator can set four individual travel and hydraulic speeds for added precision.

Buyers can choose between a lithium-ion or lead-acid battery setup, depending on their work and maintenance requirements. Firstgreen says the lead-acid batteries take 5 to 10 hours to charge, depending on the charger. The lithium-ion batteries can be charged in as little as 3 hours. A variety of charging solutions can be purchased with the skid steers.

The Elise 1200 is compatible with standard hydraulic attachments, and Firstgreen offers more than 60 attachments for landscaping, construction and agricultural tasks.

Along with the 1200, the Elise line consists of the smaller 700 with 1,543-pound load capacity, and the 900 with 1,984-pound capacity.

Gehl

Gehl Gehl launched three new large skid steers last year, the V325, V335 and V360, ranging from 72 to 114 horsepower and rated operating capacities of 3,250 to 3,600 pounds.

Their vertical-lift arms are designed for truck loading and stable handling and feature strong cast link construction to support ground engagement and attachment handling, the company says.

The updated lift arms slope away from the operator at the top to allow hydraulic lines to run beside or underneath the arm, as well as prevent material build-up on the machine and improve visibility. An adjustable arm down-stop allows for different tire sizes.

For attachments, the skid steers feature load-sensing and auxiliary hydraulics. Standard flow rates are up to 25 gallons per minute and 3,450 psi, and high-flow rates are 40 gpm and 3,450 psi. They also have variable-rate flow controls to customize for each attachment.

The cab is 23% larger and features a new 7-inch color display, back-lit keypad on the right armrest and removable footrest. An enclosed cab with climate control, heated seat, Bluetooth radio, sound-reduction package and the Hydraulic Power-A-Tach attachment system is available.

Gehl’s most popular model, according to EDA, is the V230, which runs on a 71.5-horsepower Yanmar engine and has a rated operating capacity of 2,300 pounds.

Gehl offers a total of 11 models, starting with the radial-lift R105 at 34.2 horsepower and a 1,050-pound ROC. The largest is the vertical-lift V360 at 114 horsepower and 3,600-pound ROC.

Hyundai

Hyundai Hyundai currently offers one skid steer in the U.S., the HS120V, at 69.7 horsepower and a rated operating capacity of 2,690 pounds.

Last year, the company revealed the HS80V at the Bauma show in Germany and announced plans to bring it to the U.S. The model has an ROC of 1,951 pounds and runs on a 66.4-horsepower Hyundai diesel engine.

The HS120V also runs on a Hyundai engine that does not require diesel exhaust fluid. The vertical-lift arms get auto self-leveling to prevent material spilling off buckets or forks. The skid steer has a dump height of 8 feet 1.4 inches.

The cab gets an “extra-wide view” and standard front and rear LED lights. The lights stay on for 30 seconds after shutdown, so the operator can see his surroundings.

Five vents deliver air conditioning and heating. The sliding door can be left open during operation. Joysticks are ergonomically designed to reduce fatigue.

For safety, the HS120V comes with a standard rearview camera. Its screen is displayed on the monitor and automatically comes on when in reverse. An emergency boom-down feature allows the boom to be lowered without the skid steer’s electrical power. There is also an emergency escape route through the front window.

For maintenance, the cab tilts up without having to lift the arms. Access to the engine is by rear door, and the radiator module swings out.

JCB

JCB JCB’s top-selling skid steer is the 270 with a 74-horsepower JCB Ecomax engine and a rated operating capacity of 2,723 pounds.

The 270, along with JCB’s two other skid steers and its 3TS-8W telescopic model, feature the company’s signature single arm and side-entry door. JCB says those features make its skid steers the world’s safest because operators don’t have to step over the attachment to get in or out. The arm also leads to 60% more visibility than conventional skid steers.

The company’s Smoothride System enables the boom and load to move independently from the chassis to prevent load spillage, increase operator comfort and speed up cycle times.

JCB says its cabs are larger than the competition and feature its myChoice software that lets operators customize joystick movement to their preferences. The joysticks can come in ISO or H-pattern.

The company’s skid steers do not require diesel exhaust fluid or diesel particulate filters, and all have 74-horsepower engines. Daily checkpoints are placed at ground level with access via rear service door. The cabs can also be tilted up by one person.

JCB’s skid steers range from the 215 with ROC of 2,112 pounds to the 3TS-8W Teleskid at 3,208 pounds of ROC. The Teleskid’s telescopic boom gives it a lift height of 13 feet 3 inches and forward reach of 8 feet. It can also dig 3 feet down.

John Deere

John Deere John Deere is entering its 56th year of producing skid steers and is the No. 4 overall top-seller in the category, EDA reports.

Today, it offers six models ranging from 65 to 118 horsepower and tipping loads of 1,750 to 4,000 pounds.

The top-seller and third overall in the U.S., according to EDA, is the 324G at 74 horsepower and a 2,690-pound rated operating capacity.

The 320G at 69 horsepower and 2,190-pound ROC is the company’s No. 2 top-seller.

As with Deere’s other products, it has brought its Tier naming strategy to its skid steers. Four models — the 316, 318, 330 and 334 — are classified as P-Tier.

John Deere The most recent releases in the P-Tier models were the 330 and 334 in 2024.

The 330 P-Tier has 2,950-pound ROC and runs on a 98-horsepower engine, while the 334 P-Tier features 118 horsepower and 4,000-pound ROC.

The redesigned models got a new one-piece cab design with premium options, new technology and increased operating power.

The cabs are sealed, pressurized and isolated from the frame to reduce outside noise and provide protection from the elements. They also feature a premium heated and ventilated seat and increase visibility by 20% over predecessors.

Joystick controllers can be set up to operators’ preferences. The 25 Button SSM puts all functions in one spot and eliminates rocker switches for easier, quicker machine adjustments while operating, Deere says.

Surround View technology, available on all P-Tier models, stitches together views from two boom-mounted cameras and the rearview camera to provide a 270-degree view of the sides and rear of the machine on a dedicated monitor. When reversing, the display automatically switches to the rearview camera.

The tilt-up cab provides ground-level access to the engine, drivetrain and undercarriage.

Kato

Kato offers one skid steer, the AS12, with a load capacity of 728 pounds and 21-horsepower Yanmar engine.

“The AS-12 is ideal for working in confined spaces with maximum flexibility,” the company says.

Kato touts its pilot control joysticks, 1,658 pounds of breakout force and operating weight of 2,955 pounds. It has a dump height of 6 feet 8 inches.

Kioti

Kioti entered the compact construction equipment market in 2023 with its first and, so far, only skid steer, the SL750.

The SL750 comes in three versions: canopy, cab or cab with Flow + auxiliary hydraulics.

The plus hydraulics “deliver enhanced power for light to medium-duty tasks, providing an efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional high-flow systems,” the company says.

Standard hydraulic flow is 21.9 gallons per minute, and Flow + brings it to 34 gpm for running attachments like rotary cutters, trenchers and snowblowers.

The skid steer runs on a 74-horsepower Kioti diesel engine and has two-speed travel. Features on Kioti’s loader include pilot joysticks with fingertip controls for attachments, rearview camera integrated into the digital display, sliding overhead door, high-back suspension seat and LED work lights.

Cab models come with heating and air conditioning.

The SL750 has a rated operating capacity of 2,690 pounds, which can be boosted to 2,833 pounds with an optional counterweight.

Kubota

Kubota Kubota produces two skid steers, and they are the No. 1 and 2 top-sellers in the U.S., according to EDA. The brand is also the No. 2 overall top-seller in the category.

The 74.3-horsepower SSV75 takes the top spot with a 2,690-pound rated operating capacity.

Next is the SSV65 at 64 horsepower and 1,950-pound rated operating capacity.

The skid steers can be equipped with open canopy or enclosed cab. With a 3-foot-wide entry, the company claims “the widest cab in the market with roll-up door.”

The skid steers come standard with suspension seat and two speeds, low at 7 mph and high at 11 mph.

Kubota borrowed the vertical-lift arm design from its top-selling compact track loaders for digging and pushing strength.

The 26-gallon diesel fuel tank is mounted on the rear door without louvers or cut-outs, which frees up space in the engine compartment for easier access, according to Kubota.

The loaders feature hydraulic pilot controls, which the company says “provide maximum feel and precision — with no adjustments or settings necessary.”

Manitou

Manitou The sister company to Gehl, Manitou also released three new large skid steers in 2025: the 3250V, 3350V and 3600V.

The skid steers range from 72 to 114 horsepower and rated operating capacities of 3,250 to 3,600 pounds.

Manitou’s most popular model is the 2100VT, which has an ROC of 2,100 pounds and a 69.3-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine.

Features on the Manitou models are like the Gehl skid steers. The main difference is their colors.

The Manitou brand also carries the same name as the parent company, Manitou Group, based in France. Manitou acquired Wisconsin-based Gehl in 2008 and made its location in West Bend the company’s corporate headquarters for North America. Both brands’ models are manufactured in South Dakota.

The Manitou brand offers 12 models of skid steers, one more than Gehl. The Manitou R1800 has an ROC of 1,800 pounds and does not have a Gehl counterpart.

Manitou’s smallest is the radial-lift 1050R at 1,049 pounds of ROC and 34.2 horsepower. The largest in the lineup is the vertical-lift 3600V at 114 horsepower and 3,600-pound ROC.

New Holland

New Holland New Holland offers five models of skid steers, ranging from 60 to 90 horsepower and 1,600 to 3,400 pounds of rated operating capacity.

Its top-seller is the L328, which is also ranked 10th in new-financed sales in the U.S., according to EDA.

The vertical-lift L328 runs on a 74-horsepower FPT diesel engine and has a 2,800-pound ROC.

The company touts the L328’s fast cycle times, with arms able to rise in 4.5 seconds and lower in 26 seconds. In-line hydraulic pumps are quieter and smoother. Ride Control and Self Level options are available.

Models with electro-hydraulic controls can also be equipped with creep mode for increased control at low speed for tasks like trenching.

Dump height is 8 feet 4 inches with a dump reach of 31.9 inches for clearing high-sided truck boxes or hoppers.

The cab features an 8-inch LCD display with an integrated back-up camera that can be set to always on or to only when the skid steer is traveling in reverse. The operator gets unobstructed views to the back and to the loader bucket, as well as overhead with see-through roof area.

Service points are grouped at ground level, and the cab and boom tilt forward for access to components and for cleaning out the cab.

SDLG

SDLG China-based manufacturer SDLG, recently sold by Volvo CE to the Lingong Group, used ConExpo 2026 to roll out its new skid steer.

The SR800H runs on a 67-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine and has a dump height of nearly 8 feet.

“With its compact footprint, high agility and wide range of attachments, the SR800H is well suited for road construction and maintenance, landscaping, municipal cleaning and snow removal,” the company says.

The loader can run angle brooms, snow blades, pallet forks, as well as a variety of other attachments.

Features on the skid steer include:

Dual-throttle control for constant power, as well as loading, digging and other operating modes.

Closed-circuit hydrostatic drive with wheel-side chain drive and four-wheel drive.

Bi-directional, electric self-leveling for improved balance and stability in loading, handling and transport operations.

Standard bucket.

Sunward

Sunward China-based manufacturer Sunward offers three models of skid steers, the SWL2830, SWL3230 and SWL4038.

They range from 64.2 to 73.2 horsepower and rated operating capacities of 1,655 to 2,868 pounds.

Sunward touts its skid steers as being easily maneuverable in tight spaces with high breakout force, lift capacity and cycle times. They run on Kubota diesel engines.

The cab are spacious with a wide entry, air conditioning, ergonomic controls and high visibility, the company says. The skid steers can run a variety of attachments via joystick operation and acceleration control by foot pedal or manually.

The skid steers are equipped with an emergency descent function so the boom can be lowered if there is an unexpected engine shutdown. A seat switch and arm-bar switch also prevent the machine from being started without an operator present.