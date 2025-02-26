Hyundai to Roll Out its Second Skid Steer at Bauma

The HS80V will join the HT100V and HT120V in Hyundai's compact loader lineup.

Hyundai Construction Equipment made its return to the skid steer market at Conexpo 2023, and now, its second model in the category will make its debut at Bauma 2025 in April.

The 66.4-horsepower HS80V will join the 70-horsepower HS120V in Hyundai’s skid steer loader lineup. The company also offers a 70-horsepower compact track loader, the HT100V. A spokesperson for Hyundai was unable to confirm if or when the model may arrive in North America.

The 3.2-metric-ton HS80V has a rated operating capacity at 50% tipping load of 1,951 pounds. The single-speed travel motors offer a top speed of 7.3 mph. A Hyundai diesel engine powers the machine.

The loader’s vertical-lift path allows the boom to raise the bucket to full height without spilling material, Hyundai says. An Auto Self-Leveling system keeps the bucket or forks level during lifting applications without the need for operator input.

A standard flat-faced hydraulic quick coupler allows for attachment changes from the cab. A 14-pin electrical connector is also available.

Comfort and Control

After entering through the slide-up front door, operators will find a spacious cab with standard heating and air conditioning. The full-width front window provides good visibility to attachments. A rearview camera is automatically activated when traveling in reverse.

The working lights remain illuminated for 30 seconds at night, after the machines are turned off, to allow the operator to exit the machine safely.

Two multi-function joysticks, with multiple thumb and finger switches for auxiliary hydraulics and other functions, control the skid steer. The righthand lever operates the boom and bucket functions, with buttons for auxiliary hydraulic flow and an electrical supply, while the left-hand lever controls all driving functions.

Engine speed can be adjusted with the rotary dial on the control panel or the foot pedal. Hyundai recommends using the rotary dial with powered attachments, like a planer or a sweeper, to ensure a constant speed.

A Ride Control System floats the travel arms slightly during travel to maximize load retention.

Simplified maintenance

A full-opening rear door with a swing-out radiator offers easy access to the engine compartment, battery and all service points. For more in-depth maintenance, technicians can tilt the cab up, without lifting the arms, to better access driveline components.

Hyundai’s optional Hi Mate telematic monitoring system, accessible through the Hi Mate app or online, provides customers with real-time machine performance data, location and access to diagnostics.