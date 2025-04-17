Kioti Offers Flow+ Hydraulic Power Upgrade for its Skid Steer and CTL

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 17, 2025
Kioti TL750 Cab Flow+ compact track loader
Kioti

Kioti has introduced Flow+ technology for its compact construction equipment lineup to provide operators with more hydraulic power than a standard system without the cost or fuel consumption of a high-flow system.

The Flow+ TL750 compact track loader and SL750 skid steer loader are available now. The upgraded models are designed for light- to medium-duty hydraulic attachments – like rotary cutters, trenchers and snow blowers – while still supporting standard-flow attachments for everyday tasks, Kioti says.

The manufacturer teased its entry into the compact construction equipment market for several years before officially releasing its compact loaders in December 2023. To get a closer look at the vertical-lift TL750 CTL and SL750 skid steer, check out Equipment World’s walkaround video with product manager Justin Moe at World of Concrete 2024.

“At Kioti, we’re committed to developing solutions that maximize the performance of our equipment,” says Moe. “Flow+ bridges the gap between standard and high-flow systems, providing operators with the hydraulic power needed to handle more demanding tasks, while improving engine functionality, fuel savings and overall versatility.”

[Watch: Why is Kioti Making Construction Equipment?]

In addition to providing more power than standard flow systems, Kioti says the Flow+ system reduces heat and wear compared to high-flow systems, for added durability. It also enables quick attachment changes.

The system features a five-port coupler block, dedicated Flow+ tube lines and valve, and an added gear pump for smooth hydraulic operation.

While the standard models operate at 3,335 psi with a hydraulic flow of 21.9 gallons per minute and 41.8 horsepower, the Flow+ models operate at 2,900 psi with 34 gpm of hydraulic flow and 65.7 horsepower. This increased flow and horsepower in the Flow+ models offer increased attachment versatility, improved operational efficiency and the ability to handle more demanding tasks, Kioti says.

The TL750 and SL750 are designed, engineered and manufactured by Kioti. The models come equipped with a 74-horsepower Kioti diesel engine and standard two-speed travel, pilot hydraulic joystick controls, rearview camera, LED work lights, auxiliary hydraulics and quick-attach connector. The wide operator’s cab features a rollup door, suspension seat and optional heating and air conditioning.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.

The TL750 Cab Flow+ model starts at $74,234 MSRP, and the SL750 Cab Flow+ model starts at $63,567. 

Flow Plus Chart
 

Related Stories
Takeuchi TB20e electric mini excavator
Compact Excavators
Takeuchi Expands its Electric Mini Excavator Line with Two New Prototypes
Bobcat MTL120 mini track loader
Compact Utility Loaders
Bobcat's Mightiest Mini Track Loader Revealed: the MT120
Aquajet Aqua Cutter 450V hydrodemolition robot
Compact equipment
Aquajet to Launch 2 New Compact Aqua Cutter Hydrodemolition Robots
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Partner Insights
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6800061e6a8d2
Backhoe Loaders
A Closer Look: JCB’s Next-Generation Backhoe Loaders
The new backhoes boast faster travel speed, a new outer box dipper option for the excavator end, and a redesigned cab. Take a walkaround tour here.
Volvo CE's new 39-metric-ton A40 Electric articulated dump truck
Off-Road Trucks
Volvo Shows “World’s First” Electric Articulated Dump Trucks at Bauma
Komatsu's 22-metric-ton PC220LCi-12 gets the newest intelligent machine control, features to speed up loading and trenching, a bigger cab, among other advancements.
Excavators
Komatsu’s Next-Generation PC220LCi-12 Excavator Makes World Debut at Bauma
Takeuchi TB20e electric mini excavator
Compact Excavators
Takeuchi Expands its Electric Mini Excavator Line with Two New Prototypes
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
You'll discover how to leverage key insights and new opportunities in the commercial repair industry. Get your copy today!
DownloadView All