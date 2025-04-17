Kioti has introduced Flow+ technology for its compact construction equipment lineup to provide operators with more hydraulic power than a standard system without the cost or fuel consumption of a high-flow system.

The Flow+ TL750 compact track loader and SL750 skid steer loader are available now. The upgraded models are designed for light- to medium-duty hydraulic attachments – like rotary cutters, trenchers and snow blowers – while still supporting standard-flow attachments for everyday tasks, Kioti says.

The manufacturer teased its entry into the compact construction equipment market for several years before officially releasing its compact loaders in December 2023. To get a closer look at the vertical-lift TL750 CTL and SL750 skid steer, check out Equipment World’s walkaround video with product manager Justin Moe at World of Concrete 2024.

“At Kioti, we’re committed to developing solutions that maximize the performance of our equipment,” says Moe. “Flow+ bridges the gap between standard and high-flow systems, providing operators with the hydraulic power needed to handle more demanding tasks, while improving engine functionality, fuel savings and overall versatility.”

[Watch: Why is Kioti Making Construction Equipment?]

In addition to providing more power than standard flow systems, Kioti says the Flow+ system reduces heat and wear compared to high-flow systems, for added durability. It also enables quick attachment changes.

The system features a five-port coupler block, dedicated Flow+ tube lines and valve, and an added gear pump for smooth hydraulic operation.

While the standard models operate at 3,335 psi with a hydraulic flow of 21.9 gallons per minute and 41.8 horsepower, the Flow+ models operate at 2,900 psi with 34 gpm of hydraulic flow and 65.7 horsepower. This increased flow and horsepower in the Flow+ models offer increased attachment versatility, improved operational efficiency and the ability to handle more demanding tasks, Kioti says.

The TL750 and SL750 are designed, engineered and manufactured by Kioti. The models come equipped with a 74-horsepower Kioti diesel engine and standard two-speed travel, pilot hydraulic joystick controls, rearview camera, LED work lights, auxiliary hydraulics and quick-attach connector. The wide operator’s cab features a rollup door, suspension seat and optional heating and air conditioning.

The TL750 Cab Flow+ model starts at $74,234 MSRP, and the SL750 Cab Flow+ model starts at $63,567.



