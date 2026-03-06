Blue Diamond Attachments Expands Lineup with HDX Rock Grapple Bucket

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 6, 2026
Blue Diamond Attachments

Blue Diamond Attachments is expanding its lineup with the new HDX Rock Grapple Bucket, engineered for use with skid steers and compact track loaders up to 75 horsepower or 3,000 pounds of lift capacity.

The HDX Rock Grapple Bucket is designed to grab bulky items in a single load, improving productivity in landscaping and cleanup projects. Additional products in Blue Diamond’s grapple product line include the HDX Root Grapple and Grapple Bucket.

At 72 inches wide and 39 inches deep, the HDX Rock Grapple Bucket has a maximum opening of 32 inches. Dual top clamps constructed of 1/2-inch steel help effectively clear debris and securely carry rocks, brush or logs. The attachment can also be used as a land plane and for lighter clearing.

Key features include:

  • Three-inch tine spacing with reinforced gussets for efficient material sorting.
  • Fully welded hydraulic cylinders for improved clamping force and enhanced durability.
  • Greasable pivot points for reduced wear and simplified maintenance. 

    Upgraded cylinder and hose protection minimizes the risk of hydraulic damage.

“For our customers who need a grapple attachment for their mid-duty machines, the HDX Rock Grapple Bucket is the perfect fit, positioned to bridge the gap between our heavy-duty and severe-duty models,” said Drew Truan, chief operating officer at Blue Diamond Attachments. “Like all our attachments, this new model can be depended on for its ruggedness and reliability for tough jobs.”

The Blue Diamond HDX Rock Bucket Grapple is backed by the Blue Diamond Satisfaction Guarantee and a 1-year warranty.

