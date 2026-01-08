Ignite Attachments Expands Lineup with 80-Inch Severe-Duty Bucket for Skid Steers, CTLs

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 8, 2026
Ignite Severe Duty Bucket
Ignite Attachments

Ignite Attachments has introduced its widest and most rugged bucket to date with the 80-inch severe-duty model, engineered for compact track loaders and skid steers in the 75- to 100-plus-horsepower range.

The new bucket continues Ignite’s expansion into higher horsepower equipment categories. It features additional steel reinforcement and 16.7 cubic feet of heaped capacity for work such as demolition cleanup, foundation prep and large-scale site grading.

“This new bucket is about giving professionals the capability they need for tougher work without the premium price tag,” said Trisha Pearson, business director for Ignite Attachments. “It is overbuilt where it matters most, with the durability and reinforcement you would expect from a severe-duty design, but it remains aggressively priced so our customers can get the quality they need without compromise."

Designed for Strength and Precision

The 80-inch severe-duty bucket features laser-cut, robot-welded steel. Ignite says both computer and jobsite testing ensure the design meets the performance expectations of high-horsepower carriers while maintaining balance and stability.

A quick-attach universal skid steer interface makes the bucket compatible with a wide range of machines. A bolt-on cutting edge and tooth bar options are available.

Steel reinforcement along the bottom and sides of the bucket increases capacity and durability, making the 80-inch bucket ideal for handling abrasive materials, tackling heavy grading projects and hauling large volumes of soil, the company says.

The 80-inch severe-duty bucket is in stock and ready to ship directly to buyers from IgniteAttachments.com. Ignite’s Fit Finder tool helps determine compatibility with the customer’s carrier machine.

Ignite Attachments will showcase the new 80-inch severe-duty bucket at World of Concrete 2026, taking place January 20-22 in Las Vegas. The company will display the attachment alongside its growing portfolio of concrete-focused products in Booth C6102.

Related Stories
Brushhound 40 Ex Hd Brush Mower 6
Compact equipment attachments
Werk Brau Debuts 40EX-HD Brush Shredder for Compact Excavators and Backhoes
The front wheel assembly on the SharpGrade G116 can be raised and lowered hydraulically from the cab.
Compact equipment attachments
SharpGrade’s New G116 Grader Blade Brings Retractable Wheels to Large Skid Steers, CTLs
Danuser Product Image 2 0
Compact equipment attachments
Danuser Intros Mini MAC Bucket for Compact Utility Loaders
Vermeer Microtrenching Attachments Core Saw
Compact equipment attachments
Vermeer Debuts Two New Mini Loader Attachments for Microtrenching Jobs
Top Stories
Cat 140 Joy Cm20250124 4aae4 B7248
Graders/Scrapers
Caterpillar Adds Joystick Option for Next-Generation 140 Motor Grader
Joystick or lever? We break down the pros and cons. The 140 also gets a new nine-speed transmission, enhanced visibility and upgraded tech.
Cat Autonomous Cm20260106 1001f Ff018
Construction Equipment
Caterpillar Previews 5 Autonomous Equipment Lines at CES (Video)
Grand L70 Thumb 2 jpg
Compact Tractors
Closer Look: Kubota’s New Grand L70 Tractors Completely Redesigned After 12 Years
Toyota's Scion 01 Concept UTV delivers more than 300 horsepower and 450 foot-pounds of torque with its Tacoma hybrid engine.
Technology
A UTV from Toyota? – “Scion 01 Concept” Hybrid Side-by-Side Unveiled
The 2026 Ford F-150 comes in a variety of trim, engine, cab and bed choices.
Pickups
2026 Ford F-150 Revealed: Choice of 8 Trims, 5 Engines Including Hybrid, V8
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All