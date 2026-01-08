Ignite Attachments has introduced its widest and most rugged bucket to date with the 80-inch severe-duty model, engineered for compact track loaders and skid steers in the 75- to 100-plus-horsepower range.

The new bucket continues Ignite’s expansion into higher horsepower equipment categories. It features additional steel reinforcement and 16.7 cubic feet of heaped capacity for work such as demolition cleanup, foundation prep and large-scale site grading.

“This new bucket is about giving professionals the capability they need for tougher work without the premium price tag,” said Trisha Pearson, business director for Ignite Attachments. “It is overbuilt where it matters most, with the durability and reinforcement you would expect from a severe-duty design, but it remains aggressively priced so our customers can get the quality they need without compromise."

Designed for Strength and Precision

The 80-inch severe-duty bucket features laser-cut, robot-welded steel. Ignite says both computer and jobsite testing ensure the design meets the performance expectations of high-horsepower carriers while maintaining balance and stability.

A quick-attach universal skid steer interface makes the bucket compatible with a wide range of machines. A bolt-on cutting edge and tooth bar options are available.

Steel reinforcement along the bottom and sides of the bucket increases capacity and durability, making the 80-inch bucket ideal for handling abrasive materials, tackling heavy grading projects and hauling large volumes of soil, the company says.

The 80-inch severe-duty bucket is in stock and ready to ship directly to buyers from IgniteAttachments.com. Ignite’s Fit Finder tool helps determine compatibility with the customer’s carrier machine.

Ignite Attachments will showcase the new 80-inch severe-duty bucket at World of Concrete 2026, taking place January 20-22 in Las Vegas. The company will display the attachment alongside its growing portfolio of concrete-focused products in Booth C6102.