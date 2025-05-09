Case CE is updating its B Series compact track loaders and skid steer loaders with new operator safety, productivity and maintenance features.

The company rolled out its B Series lineup at World of Concrete 2020 with five CTLs and eight skid steers, mirroring the size and model offering of its Alpha Series, and including both radial- and vertical-lift patterns. The loaders feature a redesigned operator interface, including new left- and right-hand posts controls, an 8-inch split screen display and the choice between standard mechanical, mechanical hand-and-foot and electro-hydraulic controls. Case CE expanded the line at the 2021 Utility Expo with the launch of the 16,100-pound TV620B, the industry’s largest CTL.

A new rear object-detection system, which uses radar to detect potential hazards behind the machine, will further enhance operator and jobsite safety. When an object is detected from behind, both an alarm and lights go off. The audible alarm gets “more aggressive” the closer the loader gets to an object, Case says. A color-coded system also moves from green to yellow, to flashing yellow, to red as it nears.

To make operation easier, a new bidirectional self-leveling feature lets operators automatically keep the bucket or fork level when raising or lowering the boom.

When changing attachments, operators can now access an attachment display. Operators can manually select the relevant attachment in the catalogue to find hydraulic installation instructions and operating control instructions.

Case CE also incorporated an advanced processing and connectivity module (P&CM) and connectivity module (CM1X) for precise GPS data and SiteWatch telematics for tracking usage and maintenance. The all-new modem enables remote service tool (RSD) capability and over-the-air firmware updates, eliminating the need for a dealer service trip for certain updates.

All B Series CTLs and SSLs get the new features and updates. Software is not backward compatible with older models, according to the manufacturer.

The Case CE skid steer loader line includes:

SR160B

SR175B

SV185B

SR210B

SR240B

SR270B

SV280B

SV340B

Compact track loader models include: