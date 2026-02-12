New SharpGrade GS130 Turns Skid Steers, CTLs into Motor Graders

With its front wheel assembly (left) the SharpGrade GS130 can be used like a motor grader. For bulk earthmoving, the wheels can be removed for using the six-way blade alone.
SharpGrade

SharpGrade’s new GS130 Grader Blade is designed to turn your skid steer or compact track loader into a small motor grader.

The GS130 features a removable front chassis that enables it to be configured as a six-way dozer blade for bulk earthmoving, road repairs and spreading material.

The operator can reinstall the front assembly for precision final grading, formation work, pavement preparation and large pad finishing “without stepping up to a dedicated motor grader,” according to SharpGrade.

The GS130 is designed to bridge the gap between compact grader attachments and full-size motor graders and reduce the number of machines on a jobsite, the company says. “Paired with modern large-frame compact track loaders, it delivers exceptional pushing power, six-way control and outstanding maneuverability on constrained road corridors and busy construction sites.”

The attachment features a Zero Cross Coupling design instead of a conventional center pivot, which the company says “dramatically improves grading accuracy, reduces reliance on operator skill and delivers consistent results across long runs, particularly important for road formation, maintenance grading and large pads where uniformity is essential.”

The GS130 is compatible with skid steers and CTLs in the 100- to 135-horsepower range. Its blade is 8 feet 5.8 inches wide but can be extended to 10 feet 10 inches with optional hydraulic side wings.

The side wings “form a smooth, continuous cutting edge” and help prevent material from spilling onto finished surfaces, the company says. The wings can also be folded to the width of the standard blade for legal road transport.

A scarifier system is another option, for loosening surfaces ahead of grading.

The attachment comes standard with a QuadGrade 2D Laser Control Package and can be integrated with 2D and 3D machine control systems from Topcon, Trimble and others, the company says.

The GS130 will debut March 3-7 at ConExpo 2026 in Las Vegas.

SharpGrade GS130 Grader Blade Specs

  • Horsepower requirements: 100-135 hp
  • Required hydraulic flow rate: 21–40 gpm
  • Max hydraulic pressure: 3,625 psi
  • Standard blade width: 8’ 5.8”
  • Blade width with optional wings: 10’ 10”
  • Blade height: 20.5”

 

 

