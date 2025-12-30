Cat's New Track Clamp Master Link Eases Excavator Track Installation

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 30, 2025
Cat Track Clamp Master Link rendering on an excavator track
Cat Track Clamp Master Link rendering on an excavator track
Caterpillar

Caterpillar’s new Track Clamp Master Link allows technicians to remove and install tracks in the field on most Cat hydraulic excavators without any additional equipment.

The improved assembly replaces both slip-style and press-fit joints, which require hydraulic tooling, presses, driving pins or hammers to install the master pin. This speeds up service, getting operators back to work faster, Cat says.

The Track Clamp Master Link is available for any standard hydraulic excavator in the 7.5-inch pitch size class (315-326 models), covering all types of undercarriages, including General Duty, Heavy Duty and Heavy Duty XL.

Cat Track Clamp Master Link

Caterpillar focused on durability, convenience, speed and safety when developing the new link, with Senior Market Professional Tim Nenne saying, “Extensive press-out testing has shown that the Track Clamp Master Link offers 25% higher pin retention compared to the press-fit master and up to a 50% improvement in joint life compared to the slip-fit master. Tool-less solutions are often seen as a temporary quick-fix, but with the Track Clamp, we’ve set a new standard: it may not require hydraulic tooling, it may be quick, but it’s certainly not temporary.”

The Track Clamp Master Link is currently available on the Cat 320 Excavator, with more models including it as standard in 2026.

Cat also offers Custom Track Service, Undercarriage Assurance Programs and worldwide parts availability to help owners get the maximum lifespan out of their Cat Undercarriage.

