Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used mini excavator sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend and auction price reports.

Financed sales of new and used and used mini excavators in the U.S. ticked up slightly year over year, according to Fusable’s latest EDA equipment finance data.

Nearly 34,072 new mini excavators were sold from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, a 0.6% increase from the 33,870 units sold during the previous year period.

Mini excavators are the second-highest selling product, behind compact track loaders, accounting for 22.4% of all new financed sales. Kubota accounted for one-fourth of all new mini excavators sold during the period, with 8,584 units. Cat came in second with 18.9%, or 6,453 units, and Bobcat took third with 17.6%, or 5,995 units.

The top-selling new models, based on the number of units financed, were the Kubota KX040-4, Kubota KX057-5 and Deere 35 P-Tier.

Kubota debuted the Dash-5 generation of its popular KX040 mini excavator at this year’s World of Concrete, bringing more features, a quieter, roomier cab and improved hydraulics. The new model runs on a 40.3-gross-horsepower Kubota engine.

Texas had more buyers of new mini excavators than any other state, with 9.9% of total sales. Buyers were also active in Florida (6.5%) and North Carolina (5.1%).

Used financed mini excavator sales rose 2.7% to 11,053 units sold from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, compared with 10,762 units sold during the same period last year.

Cat held on to its top spot, with 24.3% of all used financed mini excavator sales, while Bobcat accounted for 20%, and Kubota had 16.2%. The most sought-after models were the Deere 35G, Kubota KX040-4 and Deere 50G.

Texas buyers snagged more financed used mini excavators than those in any other state, with 7.8% of sales. North Carolina added another 5.3% and Missouri rounded out the top three wiht 4.6%.

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state. Depending on the type of machine, financed machines can represent 40 to 75 percent of the total number of machines of that type sold in the United States. EDA does not track machines bought by cash or letter of credit.

Used Mini Excavator Price & Age Trends

Used mini excavator prices dropped slightly from June 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price tag for a used mini excavator was $48,767 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $47,528 during the same period in 2025. The average age of used mini excavators increased slightly during the period from 4.5 to 4.75 years. The average age and price were calculated using 244,190 resale listings during the period in the EquipmentWatch database.

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market, as opposed to the public auction market.

Mini Excavator Auction Prices

Looking at the top 20 mini excavators sold between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, in terms of auction price, Caterpillar dominated, claiming 15 of the top 20 price spots. Deere and Kubota were the only other manufacturers with models on the list.

According to the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the top auction price paid for a mini excavator during this time was $85,000 for a 2022 Deere 50G at a Pifer's Auction Company sale in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on December 17, 2024.

To view other top models sold at auction, check out the chart below:

