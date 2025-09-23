Cat’s next-generation 725, 730, 730 EJ and 735 articulated dump trucks are getting smarter and safer, with built-in automatic features and an upgraded interior.

Calling the latest design “more comfortable, responsive and user-friendly than ever,” Cat says all machine functions are now accessible through the keypad or touchscreen, which can be navigated using the integrated jogdial. A new push-to-start ignition stores up to 50 operator IDs.

The trucks run on Cat’s new C13 engine, rated from 345 to 424 horsepower. The compact, lightweight engine does not require exhaust gas recirculation. Full specifications for each model are listed below.

Production of the new ADTs, starting with the 730 model, is scheduled for January 2026.

Caterpillar

Cat redesigned the dump body on the 725, 730 and 735 for easier loading and increased payload. The exhaust heat system was rerouted to help minimize material carryback, improving load efficiency and reducing cleanup time.

The 730 EJ ejects the load without raising the body to help maintain machine stability, allowing for load dispersal on inclines, side slopes, in very soft underfoot conditions and areas with low overhead clearance. By “virtually eliminating” material sticking to the body, the 730 EJ delivers faster cycle times. It can eject and spread material on the go, reducing the need for additional spreading and dozing equipment.

Improved payload technology, with updated software and sensors, allows operators to view real-time load weights on the integrated display. External payload indicator lights alert the loading operator when approaching rated payload and when payload is reached.

Requiring no operator input, advanced automatic traction control prevents wheel slippage in poor terrain.

The new engine overspeed control works with Automatic Retarder Control (ARC) to manage braking and automatically adjust engine speed – enhancing truck handling, steering response and building confidence for newer operators in challenging conditions, Cat says.

Operators or service technicians can voluntarily limit the speed of the trucks to ensure safe operation in areas with uneven terrain, high-traffic environments or for sites with strict speed regulations.

Caterpillar

The next-generation ADTs get several new standard and optional technology to enhance operator safety and performance. Features include:

Dynamic Roll Protection: Reduces the risk of machine rollover due to high-speed cornering. The system, which works in tandem with Stability Assist, monitors conditions to detect when the truck is experiencing high lateral acceleration, provides a visual and audible alarm, reduces fuel and applies service brakes automatically. Additionally, Stability Assist tracks when an event has occurred and reports the information to the VisionLink telematics system.

Auto Wait Brake (AWB): Automatically applies service brakes when the shift lever is in any position other than park and ground speed reaches 0 mph. The service brakes apply in less than 1 second after the machine has stopped, and after 8 seconds, the transmission shifts to neutral with AWB engaging. Applying the throttle re-engages the transmission and releases the service brakes, eliminating the need to shift to park for short stops, which also saves fuel. AWB also works with Hill Assist by applying the service brakes to prevent rollback.

Dump Body Height Limit (725, 730 and 735): Allows the bed rise height to be set to prevent the dump body from contacting overhead objects and increase cycle time by limiting full-body travel. The operator can quickly set the raise height limit by raising the bed to the desired height and holding a button on the keypad or through the display service mode.

Optional Object Detect and Multiview Camera: Radar sensors mounted at the front and rear provide visual and audible alerts when objects are within the truck’s travel path. Four cameras, mounted at the front, rear and sides, enhance the operator’s view around the truck. The configurable cameras are displayed on a secondary monitor in the cab.

Optional Operator Coaching: Measures and reports on individual operator behaviors that impact efficiency, safety and machine health. Operator Coaching identifies opportunities to improve operating behavior by monitoring 14 activities. Tips can be viewed on a summary page on the main touchscreen display, while animated video tutorials provide operator instructions.

For fleet managers, the GPS function includes maps to show the location of where tips are triggered in the work cycle. Among the 14 coaching tips are: