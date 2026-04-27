Hitachi is the latest manufacturer to unveil an AI assistant with Assist Pro, a multi-model AI agent prototype designed to deliver instant, on-demand support for its construction equipment.

Developed in collaboration with technology company Ramblr.ai, the prototype debuted at ConExpo 2026 works on any connected mobile device, the company says.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas COO Simon Wilson likened it to a “Siri for Hitachi excavators,” telling attendees, "On any mobile device that you have, you can press it and ask it a question, and it works through our curated database that we’ve set up.”

The tool is designed to support operators, technicians, sales professionals and other dealer personnel. It can retrieve and process information from a variety of inputs, including equipment operating or technical manuals, promotional literature, equipment or jobsite images, technical walk-around and promotional videos or other information sources, and generate answers and suggested actions.

“What it's working on is all of the data from our technical side, from our sales side, from our dealer side, all of our curated information that we have vast amounts of,” says Wilson.

Assist Pro can understand and interpret natural language in both text form and through voice commands, and then provides technical and operational guidance, in a conversational format, based on the type of user and the type of information required to answer the inquiry.

Based on the users' question complexity, the AI agent can evaluate their experience level and provide information tailored to their experience. Responses are given in the user’s selected language in the phone settings.

“It can answer operator questions. ‘How do I set the machine?’ It can answer a technical question. ‘How do I repair this? There's a leak under this.’ ‘What is my part number?’ It has that ability to work through this,” Wilson says.

Using Ramblr’s technology, Assist Pro can even analyze photos of machine components — like Hitachi’s TRIAS III hydraulic system — and explain how it differs from other designs.

In addition to troubleshooting, Hitachi says, the technology can be used to help train new operators or rental customers on how to conduct a daily walkaround or run an unfamiliar machine.

Wilson said that while some competitors are integrating AI solutions directly into their machines, Hitachi Assist Pro works from any mobile device — in or out of the cab.

Currently in beta testing, Assist Pro will be launched in North America within the coming months on a machine-by-machine basis.

The prototype on display at ConExpo 2026 was trained on Hitachi’s most popular excavator, the ZX210LC-7H. Because the AI agent was trained on hundreds of data points — from machine specs, technical documents and videos to sales materials and brand materials related to the excavator — it can provide practical insights not always found in published documentation, according to Hitachi.

While the prototype runs on iOS, additional mobile platforms will be supported in the future, Hitachi says.

"Ramblr’s AI Assist Pro development marks the start of a much broader journey with Hitachi Construction Machinery,” added Roman Hasenbeck, CEO of Ramblr.ai. “By combining their industry leadership in engineering and future-centric outlook with Ramblr’s AI agents, we’re transforming documentation and expert know-how into always-available, AI-powered intelligence — delivering interactive, AI-driven guidance that scales seamlessly across machines, teams and global operations."

Starting in April 2027, Hitachi Construction Machinery will be known as, "Landcros," with the new corporate and brand name reflected across all equipment, parts and dealerships globally.

To learn more about other AI advances in the construction industry, check out Equipment World’s previous coverage below: