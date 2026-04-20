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Trimble Expands Earthworks Machine Control to Mini Excavators, Scrapers

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Don McLoud
Apr 20, 2026
Updated Apr 21, 2026
Trimble's new Earthworks for mini excavators with swing booms is set for May release.
Trimble's new Earthworks for mini excavators with swing booms is set for May release.
Trimble

Trimble has expanded its machine control system Earthworks for use on more types of construction equipment, including mini excavators and scrapers, and with added functions.

The upgraded Trimble Earthworks has been expanded to the following:

  • Mini excavators with dynamic swing boom.
  • Towed and wheeled tractor scrapers.
  • New makes and models of automated excavators, motor graders and dozers.

Mini Excavators

Trimble Earthworks has been expanded to bring machine control to mini excavators using swing boom attachments.

Swing booms allow mini excavators to work beside obstacles as the boom swings independently of its housing.

Trimble says its Earthworks system comes in handy when working in tight spaces for underground utilities, sidewalks, curb and gutter, or near existing permanent infrastructure. It provides a precise location for the bucket edge for increased accuracy and efficiency.

The expanded Earthworks for swing booms is scheduled to come available in May through Trimble dealers.

Scrapers, Excavators, Dozers, Motor Graders

Trimble has also expanded Earthworks to towed and wheeled tractor scrapers.

The 3D machine control system can be used for precise cutting and loading performance, the company says.

It is now available for select scrapers from John Deere and Mobile Track Solutions.

The company has also been rolling out Earthworks to new excavators, motor graders and dozers being released by major manufacturers. The company says this makes “machine control more accessible than ever for mixed fleets.”

“Offering more machine types and new functionality continues to extend the capabilities of Trimble Earthworks to better meet the needs of civil contractors so that, regardless of your machine type or the size of your jobsite, you can take advantage of Earthworks to increase productivity, safety and precision,” says Elwyn McLachlan, vice president, product and strategy, civil construction at Trimble. 

 

 

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