Caterpillar has expanded its collaboration with Nvidia to develop next-generation, AI-enhanced customer solutions and manufacturing systems, aimed at making work easier for operators, dealers and employees.

Here’s a look at a few of the ways the partners are already putting AI to work:

AI-Equipped Machines

Nvidia’s Jetson Thor platform will enable real-time AI inference on Cat construction, mining and power equipment, laying the groundwork for AI-assisted and potentially autonomous operations, as well as intelligent in-cab experiences.

For example:

In-cab AI features: An intelligent operator assistant able to provide personalized insights, real-time coaching, productivity tips and safety alerts.

Autonomy at scale: Construction and mining machines equipped with AI-driven recommendations, designed to better navigate complex, variable jobsite conditions.

Advanced machine intelligence: Cat fleets powered by AI, machine learning, computer vision and edge computing that process sensor data in real time and serve as a digital nervous system for customers’ jobsites.

At CES 2026, Caterpillar unveiled automated excavators, wheel loaders, haul trucks, dozers and compactors – enabling operator-free trenching, loading, grading, hauling and rolling across connected jobsites.

Get a first look at the intelligent machines here: Caterpillar Previews 5 Autonomous Equipment Lines at CES (Video).

Cat AI Assistant

Caterpillar also debuted the Cat AI Assistant at CES, a Siri-like, voice-activated partner designed to answer questions and provide personalized recommendations on equipment, parts, maintenance and more.

Built using Nvidia Riva open speech models known for high accuracy and lifelike voices, Cat AI Assistant will use voice activation from within the cab to enable settings, guide troubleshooting and connect users to resources across Cat apps and websites.

To watch a video of the technology in action, check out our previous coverage: Cat's Voice-Controlled AI Assistant Opens New Doors for Productivity, Safety (Video).

Transforming Manufacturing and Supply Chain Operations

To meet evolving industry needs, Caterpillar is using Nvidia AI Factory to automate and accelerate important manufacturing processes, including forecasting and scheduling.

The company is also building physically accurate digital twins of its factories on Nvidia Omniverse libraries and OpenUSD, allowing teams to design, simulate and optimize layouts and production processes before building in the real world.

“As AI moves beyond data to reshape the physical world, it is unlocking new opportunities for innovation — from jobsites and factory floors to offices,” said Joe Creed, CEO of Caterpillar. “Caterpillar is committed to solving our customers’ toughest challenges by leading with advanced technology in our machines and every aspect of business. Our collaboration with Nvidia is accelerating that progress like never before.”

“For a century, Caterpillar has built the industrial machines that shaped the world, said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “In the age of AI, Nvidia and Caterpillar are partnering across the full spectrum – from autonomous construction fleets to the AI data centers powering the next industrial revolution.”