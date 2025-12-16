Doosan Bobcat to Debut New AI-Driven Tech at CES 2026

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 16, 2025
A look at Bobcat's CES booth in 2024, featuring a concept transparent Organic Light Emitting Diode touch display on a S7X electric skid steer loader.
Bobcat

Doosan Bobcat is set to unveil several new technologies at CES 2026 aimed at bringing AI and next-generation intelligence “out of the cloud and onto the jobsite.”

The company says product debuts will include:

  • A preview of radar technology designed to aid operator awareness, detect hazards and help the operator address collision risks through real-time monitoring and interventions.
  • A next-generation operator display experience that places jobsite information directly into the operator’s field of view.
  • A forward-looking concept machine.
  • A rugged, stackable electric power system for compact equipment.
  • An AI-powered innovation that accelerates diagnostics and troubleshooting by giving technicians fast access to machine insights, historical repair knowledge and guided support.

The company says these innovations are critical to helping the industry address transitions in the construction workforce, equipment downtime and increasing jobsite complexity.

“Bobcat will introduce AI-driven capabilities intended to simplify equipment operation for the next generation of workers,” the company noted in its show preview. “These advancements will deliver real-time guidance and simplify complex tasks for novice operators, while helping experienced operators boost productivity and enhance precision.”

Full details and demonstrations will be revealed during Bobcat’s CES Media Days press conference on January 5, with immersive experiences available in the Doosan booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall 5840.

What Can We Expect?

Based on Bobcat’s past exhibits at the technology-focused trade show, attendees are likely to see an updated version of its transparent Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) touch display. Earlier prototypes were attached to the window, with Bobcat indicating that future iterations would offer a transparent, engaging touch display embedded within the glass structure of the operator’s cab.

Many of the other concepts build on Bobcat's investments in its three pillars of innovation: electrification, autonomy and connectivity.

In 2020, Bobcat partnered with Ainstein AI, a radar technologies company headquartered in Lawrence, Kansas, in 2020 to create next-generation radar sensor solutions to detect objects on jobsites when using Bobcat equipment. The initial announcement claimed the technology would enable obstacle avoidance solutions and future technologies that support autonomous operations.

The company also invested in Agtonomy, a Silicon Valley-based, ag tech software company, in 2023, to advance alternative energy and autonomous innovation in farming and related industries. Agtonomy’s technology allows farmers to remotely execute labor-intensive field tasks, such as weeding, spraying, mowing and transporting with more precision.

With that, autonomous equipment was on full display in Bobcat’s 2024 CES booth. It unveiled AT450X, its first autonomous, electric articulating tractor, as well as the RogueX2, the second iteration of the company’s driverless all-electric and autonomous concept machine.

Several past concepts have moved into production, including its battery-electric excavators, the all-electric Bobcat T7X compact track loader, Bobcat MaxControl remote operation, Bobcat Machine IQ, Features on Demand and more.

