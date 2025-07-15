Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Benetics Launches First Voice AI App for Construction Crews

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 15, 2025
Benetics Task
Benetics

What if you could assign jobsite tasks, document safety issues and create reports by just talking into an app?

That’s the aim of Swiss tech startup Benetics. The company recently launched its U.S. operations in Detroit, introducing the first AI voice assistant built specifically for construction crews.

While most digital tools focus on project managers and office workflows, Benetics says it designed its app for those working in the field. 

Workers can use natural speech to log tasks, capture photos, report completed work, flag issues, track materials or assign follow-ups – all by voice. The AI assistant, based on the latest technology from OpenAI, understands trade-specific terminology, over 30 languages and dialects, and works in noisy environments. Tasks and reports are generated automatically and shared with the office in real time, reducing delays, miscommunication and paperwork, the company says.

Key features include:

Up-to-date plans: New plans can be uploaded and pushed directly to all team members’ phones. Plans can be viewed offline with high-resolution zoom.

ChatGPT voice assistant for documentation: The digital assistant creates construction reports, logs and measurements in seconds using free voice input and transmits them to the office in real time. Documentation provided in a foreign language is automatically translated.  

Task management: Tasks can be marked on the plan, assigned to team members and tracked with checklists, photos and due dates. Multiple projects can be managed simultaneously.

Improved communication: Teams can communicate by project and task, via text or voice, with photos, annotations and automatic translations for foreign language speakers. New employees can be added quickly by downloading the app and scanning the QR code.

Record issues: Any defects on site can be recorded with precise location marking on the plan, including photos and new task assignments.

Construction delay documentation: Any delays caused by other trades can be documented with a photo and a brief description, which is immediately sent to the project manager.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Presented by Equipment World
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans

Report templates: Multiple report templates can be customized for quick completion onsite using a phone.

Cloud photo documentation: Project photos from all employees can be stored in a central photo album that is accessible to the project manager.

Software integration: Benetics offers various integration options for other software used, including Microsoft and Trimble.

Over 150 companies in Europe are using Benetics. Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan, will serve as the launchpad for U.S. trade deployment.

“We believe Michigan is the perfect place to start something big,” said Jason Tooker, VP business development, North America, based in Ann Arbor. “This state has always stood for real work and real people. Benetics was built for them.”

Related Stories
Leica Ds4000 2480x750
Technology
Leica Geosystems' New DS4000 Can Reveal “Previously Undetectable” Underground Utilities
Leica Xsight360 uses up to six cameras on any construction equipment to alert operators to obstacles and people to avoid accidents.
Technology
Leica Xsight360 Delivers Obstacle Detection, Minimizes Blind Spots Around Equipment
Leica Geosystems is part of Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. Leica provides surveying, site layout, machine control and progress monitoring solutions for the construction industry.
Technology
Hexagon Reveals Octave: New Name for Potential Software and SaaS Spin-Off
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Partner Insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Cat 980 Wheel Loader Cm20250319 Acfd5 94c18
Wheel Loaders
Cat Rolls Out 980 GC: A Simple, Heavy-Duty Medium Wheel Loader
The lower-cost model offers low fuel consumption with on-demand fan, load-sensing hydraulics, intuitive controls and Performance Series buckets.
Kawasaki Mule Pro-DXT EPS
Compact equipment
Kawasaki Unveils its 2026 Mule Utility Vehicle Lineup
New Holland W100 D
Compact Wheel Loaders
New Holland's Next-Gen W100D Compact Wheel Loader Gets New Cab, Controls
This photo was taken during a tour of the Clearwater Project tunnel in 2024. On July 9, a section of the under-construction tunnel in Los Angeles collapsed while workers were inside.
Safety
31 Construction Workers Escape L.A. Tunnel Collapse
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Featured Sponsor
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Unlock the hidden secrets to maximizing your construction tire performance
DownloadView All