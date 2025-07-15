What if you could assign jobsite tasks, document safety issues and create reports by just talking into an app?

That’s the aim of Swiss tech startup Benetics. The company recently launched its U.S. operations in Detroit, introducing the first AI voice assistant built specifically for construction crews.

While most digital tools focus on project managers and office workflows, Benetics says it designed its app for those working in the field.

Workers can use natural speech to log tasks, capture photos, report completed work, flag issues, track materials or assign follow-ups – all by voice. The AI assistant, based on the latest technology from OpenAI, understands trade-specific terminology, over 30 languages and dialects, and works in noisy environments. Tasks and reports are generated automatically and shared with the office in real time, reducing delays, miscommunication and paperwork, the company says.

Key features include:

Up-to-date plans: New plans can be uploaded and pushed directly to all team members’ phones. Plans can be viewed offline with high-resolution zoom.

ChatGPT voice assistant for documentation: The digital assistant creates construction reports, logs and measurements in seconds using free voice input and transmits them to the office in real time. Documentation provided in a foreign language is automatically translated.

Task management: Tasks can be marked on the plan, assigned to team members and tracked with checklists, photos and due dates. Multiple projects can be managed simultaneously.

Improved communication: Teams can communicate by project and task, via text or voice, with photos, annotations and automatic translations for foreign language speakers. New employees can be added quickly by downloading the app and scanning the QR code.

Record issues: Any defects on site can be recorded with precise location marking on the plan, including photos and new task assignments.

Construction delay documentation: Any delays caused by other trades can be documented with a photo and a brief description, which is immediately sent to the project manager.

Report templates: Multiple report templates can be customized for quick completion onsite using a phone.

Cloud photo documentation: Project photos from all employees can be stored in a central photo album that is accessible to the project manager.

Software integration: Benetics offers various integration options for other software used, including Microsoft and Trimble.

Over 150 companies in Europe are using Benetics. Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan, will serve as the launchpad for U.S. trade deployment.

“We believe Michigan is the perfect place to start something big,” said Jason Tooker, VP business development, North America, based in Ann Arbor. “This state has always stood for real work and real people. Benetics was built for them.”