Bobcat unveiled a suite of new artificial intelligence, electrification and autonomous solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show last week, including its third-generation RogueX3 concept loader.

“For nearly 70 years, Bobcat has led the compact equipment industry by solving real problems for real people,” said Scott Park, CEO and vice chairman of Doosan Bobcat. “Today, as workforce needs change and jobsites become more complex, we’re responding with intelligent systems that empower people to accomplish more, faster and smarter. These innovations aren’t concepts for the distant future; they’re advancements that are shaping how work gets done right now.”

RogueX3: Autonomous, Electric and Modular Compact Loader

The third iteration of Bobcat’s RogueX3 concept compact loader takes flexibility one step further with a modular design and interchangeable components.

The fully electric autonomous loader can be engineered with a cab or no cab, wheels or tracks, configurable lift arms and more. In the future, Bobcat says, the machine could also be powered in multiple ways, including electric, diesel, hybrid or hydrogen.

The RogueX debuted as an all-electric, cab-less semi-autonomous machine at ConExpo 2023, and the RogueX2 was presented at CES 2024. The machine design has generated multiple pending patents and is intended to provide a glimpse into how a future jobsite might operate, either autonomously or via remote positioning using Bobcat MaxControl.

To get a first look at the RogueX3, check out Bobcat's video below:

Bobcat Jobsite Companion: AI-Enabled Compact Construction Equipment Support and Automation

Additionally, Bobcat unveiled Bobcat Jobsite Companion, an AI-enabled support and automation tool for its compact construction equipment.

The prototype technology provides real-time support and automation for more than 50 standard machine functions. Operators can ask a question or state a command, and the system responds through voice and display interactions — adjusting attachment settings based on environment, offering operational recommendations and more, without operators having to take their hands off the controls.

Powered by Bobcat’s proprietary AI large language model, Jobsite Companion runs onboard on the machine, enabling real-time responses, even on remote jobsites without cloud connectivity.

Bobcat says the technology redefines the machine-operator relationship, calling it “the most significant interface evolution in nearly two decades.”

“Jobsite Companion lowers the barrier to entry for new operators while helping experienced professionals work faster and more precisely,” said Joel Honeyman, Vice President of Global Innovation at Doosan Bobcat. “It’s not just smarter technology; it’s a smarter experience that puts expert-level guidance directly in the cab.”

To watch an example of the technology in action, check out the video below:

Service.AI: AI-Powered Technician Support

Bobcat also debuted Service.AI, an AI-powered service and support platform enabling technicians to instantly retrieve repair manuals and warranty details, receive real-time diagnostic guidance, and leverage Bobcat’s archive of historical cases for faster troubleshooting.

The company says the prototype technology delivers “the expertise of a master technician” —providing step-by-step guidance to streamline the service process, simplify complex diagnostics and complete repairs efficiently.

Collision Warning and Avoidance System

Bobcat showcased its prototype Collision Warning and Avoidance System, calling it “the first and only system in development for the compact equipment industry designed to actively slow or stop a machine before a collision occurs.”

Using advanced imaging radar, the system tracks the position, direction and speed of surrounding objects in real time. If a potential hazard is detected, the machine will automatically alert and slow down or stop the machine.

Jobsite validation tests on the technology are currently underway with Bobcat customers.

Advanced Display Technology

Bobcat also highlighted the next generation of its Advanced Display Technology, a MicroLED, transparent, auto-tint, touch-enabled display concept integrated into the cab door or machine window.

The system overlays operational data directly onto the operator’s field of view, allowing them to see both the jobsite and machine insights simultaneously.

Integrated features include:

360-degree camera views

Collison warning and avoidance alerts

Jobsite feature display

Real-time machine performance data

Real-time visual asset tracking and monitoring

“It’s not just a screen,” Honeyman said. “It’s a smarter window into the work, delivering clarity, control and confidence.”

Bobcat Standard Unit Pack (BSUP): Modular Battery Power

Serving as the basis for Bobcat’s next generation of electric construction equipment, the Bobcat Standard Unit Pack (BSUP) is a fast-charging, modular battery system engineered for rugged jobsite conditions.

BSUP units are:

Stackable and designed to fit the space constraints of compact equipment like loaders, excavators and forklifts

Designed for dusty, dirty and high-impact environments

Scalable across Bobcat equipment and available to other OEMs

While the products and technologies featured at CES are showcased as prototypes or concept models, Bobcat says several are advancing toward commercialization. Several past concepts have moved into production, including its battery-electric excavators, the all-electric Bobcat T7X compact track loader, Bobcat MaxControl remote operation, Bobcat Machine IQ, Features on Demand and more.