Cat Rentals is overhauling its brand and digital tools to provide more streamlined communication between rental customers and Cat dealers, as well as better visibility into machine data via integrated telematics.

Announced at ConExpo 2026, Cat says the upgrades will provide a modern, seamless experience for rental customers, regardless of which Cat dealer they work with.

“It’s all about making the rental process easier and offering better visibility,” said Phil Kelliher, senior vice president, Cat Rental & Used. “What’s changing is the brand’s design and the way customers will experience it. What’s not changing is our commitment to customers, backed by local roots and global strength.”

Enhanced Digital Experience

The new catrentals.com, coming later this year, will make it easier for customers to find their local dealer, rent the correct equipment and manage their rentals online, Cat says. Additional upgrades include:

Enhanced search: Makes locating equipment faster and easier.

Makes locating equipment faster and easier. Improved customer dashboard: Shows past, current and upcoming rentals for simplified oversight.

Shows past, current and upcoming rentals for simplified oversight. Self-service feature: Helps customers manage equipment call-offs, service events and transfers.

Helps customers manage equipment call-offs, service events and transfers. Rental detail view: Provides customers with insights on utilization, telematics and billing, including the ability to customize notifications and alerts for improved fleet and business management.

Cat Rentals now integrates with cat.com and VisionLink. Later this year, the enhanced rental site will also integrate with the new Cat AI Assistant to further help customers navigate the rental process.

With the new rental identity, Cat says it aims provide a “smarter, consistent rental digital experience” for everything from single equipment rentals to major projects, offering fast support and equipment that is ready when customers need it.