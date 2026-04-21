Caterpillar has teamed up with Geotab to solve one of contractors’ biggest telematics pain points: multiple systems to manage both on-highway and off-highway assets.

Geotab’s on-highways assets will now be available in Caterpillar’s VisionLink telematics system, offering customers a full fleet view in one platform.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Full Fleet Overview: Asset tracking, utilization insights and fault diagnostics through VisionLink.

Asset tracking, utilization insights and fault diagnostics through VisionLink. Safety Monitoring: Provides insights that may help identify and address unsafe behaviors.

Provides insights that may help identify and address unsafe behaviors. Compliance Support: Offers tools to help customers manager compliance requirements.

Offers tools to help customers manager compliance requirements. Operations Management: Driver assignments, delivery tracking and maintenance scheduling in one ecosystem.

While Caterpillar has historically focused on its own equipment and power products, Commercial Manager of Digital Products Steve Dionne says the company is now putting additional focus on competitive equipment, as well as categories it doesn’t compete in, such as on-highway assets.

“This was a piece of our VisionLink portfolio that was missing,” he said. “Customers were having to manage their hard construction assets in one screen, and they were managing their fleet on-highway trucks in a different screen. With this integration being announced, all of those Geotab hardware pieces can seamlessly be brought into the VisionLink experience.”

Geotab tracks nearly 6 million connected vehicles across 160 countries, providing insights into management, safety and driver capabilities. The company offers telematics devices that can plug into the port on any automotive product, as well as forward-facing, cab-facing and side-view-facing camera systems. The integration includes both the tracking of on-highway vehicles, as well as well as Geotab’s AI-enabled incident recording videos.

“Geotab leverages advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, improve efficiency and reduce costs. Our GO devices, cameras, and asset trackers offer easy installation, auto-pairing, and simple calibration and integrate on-highway vehicle data into Caterpillar’s VisionLink through MyGeotab. This increases asset and fleet management efficiency, advances safety, and automates compliance reporting,” added Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO, Geotab.

AI-enabled cameras will be available to customers from their local Cat dealer, online at Parts.Cat.com, and through other Caterpillar eCommerce solutions. Captured on-highway data will be visible to the customer alongside their off-highway equipment data, providing a single source, full fleet solution, the company says.

New VisionLink Features

Additional new VisionLink features announced at ConExpo 2026 include:

Work Orders: View, track and manage service events with a local dealer. Dealer-enabled access allows users to view all open work orders, monitor status updates, communicate through in-app messaging and review and approve all estimates.

View, track and manage service events with a local dealer. Dealer-enabled access allows users to view all open work orders, monitor status updates, communicate through in-app messaging and review and approve all estimates. Fleet Age Management Charts: Forecast the age of your assets each year and spot assets nearing the expected ownership period with color-coded indicators. Projections can be grouped by product family for proactive asset management.

Forecast the age of your assets each year and spot assets nearing the expected ownership period with color-coded indicators. Projections can be grouped by product family for proactive asset management. Operator Management: Individualized reports on operator performance, coaching tips, performance metrics, idle time management, safety tracking and productivity reports, to highlight training opportunities by machine type to enhance utilization.

“Historically, Caterpillar and VisionLink have been in the equipment management space. This is an evolution step change for us, where now we're getting into operations management,” says Dionne. “So, no longer is this us just playing in asset management. This really is filling out, becoming an integrated partner to customer’s business, so they can more efficiently operate from the data into the actions that need to be completed, and then see when those actions are completed.”