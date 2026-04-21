Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Ag equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values
Precision targeting at scale

Caterpillar Partners with Geotab on Full Fleet Telematics

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 21, 2026
Cat Visionlink Cm20230304 6cf65 3519e
Caterpillar

Caterpillar has teamed up with Geotab to solve one of contractors’ biggest telematics pain points: multiple systems to manage both on-highway and off-highway assets.

Geotab’s on-highways assets will now be available in Caterpillar’s VisionLink telematics system, offering customers a full fleet view in one platform.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

  • Full Fleet Overview: Asset tracking, utilization insights and fault diagnostics through VisionLink.
  • Safety Monitoring: Provides insights that may help identify and address unsafe behaviors.
  • Compliance Support: Offers tools to help customers manager compliance requirements.
  • Operations Management: Driver assignments, delivery tracking and maintenance scheduling in one ecosystem.

While Caterpillar has historically focused on its own equipment and power products, Commercial Manager of Digital Products Steve Dionne says the company is now putting additional focus on competitive equipment, as well as categories it doesn’t compete in, such as on-highway assets.

“This was a piece of our VisionLink portfolio that was missing,” he said. “Customers were having to manage their hard construction assets in one screen, and they were managing their fleet on-highway trucks in a different screen. With this integration being announced, all of those Geotab hardware pieces can seamlessly be brought into the VisionLink experience.”

Geotab tracks nearly 6 million connected vehicles across 160 countries, providing insights into management, safety and driver capabilities. The company offers telematics devices that can plug into the port on any automotive product, as well as forward-facing, cab-facing and side-view-facing camera systems. The integration includes both the tracking of on-highway vehicles, as well as well as Geotab’s AI-enabled incident recording videos.

“Geotab leverages advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, improve efficiency and reduce costs. Our GO devices, cameras, and asset trackers offer easy installation, auto-pairing, and simple calibration and integrate on-highway vehicle data into Caterpillar’s VisionLink through MyGeotab. This increases asset and fleet management efficiency, advances safety, and automates compliance reporting,” added Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO, Geotab.

AI-enabled cameras will be available to customers from their local Cat dealer, online at Parts.Cat.com, and through other Caterpillar eCommerce solutions. Captured on-highway data will be visible to the customer alongside their off-highway equipment data, providing a single source, full fleet solution, the company says.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Inside the 2025-2026 State of Heavy-Duty Repair. Download the Free Report
Presented by Fullbay
Inside the 2025-2026 State of Heavy-Duty Repair. Download the Free Report
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs

New VisionLink Features

Additional new VisionLink features announced at ConExpo 2026 include:

  • Work Orders: View, track and manage service events with a local dealer. Dealer-enabled access allows users to view all open work orders, monitor status updates, communicate through in-app messaging and review and approve all estimates.
  • Fleet Age Management Charts: Forecast the age of your assets each year and spot assets nearing the expected ownership period with color-coded indicators. Projections can be grouped by product family for proactive asset management.
  • Operator Management: Individualized reports on operator performance, coaching tips, performance metrics, idle time management, safety tracking and productivity reports, to highlight training opportunities by machine type to enhance utilization.

“Historically, Caterpillar and VisionLink have been in the equipment management space. This is an evolution step change for us, where now we're getting into operations management,” says Dionne. “So, no longer is this us just playing in asset management. This really is filling out, becoming an integrated partner to customer’s business, so they can more efficiently operate from the data into the actions that need to be completed, and then see when those actions are completed.”

Related Stories
The Xense is plug-and-play, battery-powered sensor that attaches to smaller assets and non-powered tools.
Telematics
Xtellio’s New Telematics Tracks, Reveals Data on Equipment of All Sizes
My Nhc 045 A1521
Telematics
New Holland Construction Launches Next-Generation Telematics and Fleet Management Platform
John Deere 644 P-Tier Wheel Loader dumping gravel
Telematics
Deere Adds New Features to Operations Center and Equipment Mobile App
Doosan Smart X-Care telematics monitoring center with large computer screens for tracking construction equipment
Telematics
Doosan Expands Telematics to Notify Owners, Dealers with Smart X-Care
Top Stories
Develon's new DTL30 compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
Develon Gives Glimpse of Its 2 New Compact Track Loaders — No DEF Required
The DTL26 and DTL30 will get a 71.4-horsepower Develon engine that does not require diesel exhaust fluid.
Truck Hm460 Cartersville Ga Jq 251106 0 Y1 A3090
Off-Road Trucks
Komatsu's New HM460-6 Articulated Dump Truck Gets More Traction, Power, Payload
Case Construction Equipment 850N bulldozer on display at ConExpo 2026.
Dozers
Case's New N Series Small Dozers: Same Push, Smarter Performance
The new Yanmar TL50RP with ASV Posi-Track was unveiled at ConExpo 2026. Yanmar and ASV compact track loaders are being combined into one under the Yanmar brand and color with ASV's signature Posi-Track undercarriage. ASV-branded CTLs in North America will be phased out starting this fall as part of the 'One Yanmar' strategy.
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar’s 2 New CTLs Get ASV Posi-Track as ASV Loaders to be Phased Out in U.S.
Kx080 5
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Excavators and Sales Trends for 2025
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All