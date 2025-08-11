DroneDeploy has launched Progress AI, an agentic artificial intelligence solution that it says automates progress tracking using jobsite drone and 360 camera data to create reports in minutes.

Before we dive into this new technology, let’s cover some basic terminology.

Unlike generative AI, like ChatGPT, agentic AI programs can autonomously perform tasks on behalf of the user, drawing from databases, networks and user behavior to improve their performance over time.

It has the “agency” to make decisions, take actions, solve complex problems and interact with external environments beyond the data upon which the system’s machine learning models were trained, according to IBM.

AI assistants are reactive, performing tasks at the user’s request; whereas, AI agents are proactive, working autonomously and using multistep AI applications to achieve a goal by any means available.

Last month, Benetics launched the “industry’s first AI voice assistant,” allowing users to log tasks, capture photos, report completed work, flag issues, track materials or assign follow-ups – all by voice.

DroneDeploy calls Progress AI “the industry’s first voice agent,” allowing teams to ask natural-language questions about site conditions using voice or text.