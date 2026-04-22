Volvo Construction Equipment’s A30 Electric and A40 Electric are officially in production, making the company the first manufacturer to bring battery-electric articulated dump trucks of this size class to market.

The 29- and 39-metric-ton haulers were unveiled at Bauma 2025, touting the same performance as their diesel counterparts but with fewer emissions, less noise and less vibration on the operator. They are being produced at Volvo CE's Braås site in Sweden — the birthplace of the world’s first articulated hauler, Gravel Charlie, unveiled in 1966.

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Commenting on the milestone, Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo CE, said: "Starting serial production of electric articulated haulers of this size is a proud moment for Volvo CE. It shows that our ambition to lead the transformation of our industry is backed by real execution. This milestone proves that electric solutions are ready to meet the demands of heavy, high-productivity applications, and that meaningful change is underway."

The A30 Electric and A40 Electric are among the largest machines in Volvo CE’s portfolio of electric solutions. Additional battery-electric products available to the North American market include:

Excavators: EC230 Electric, ECR25 Electric, ECR18 Electric, EC18 Electric

EC230 Electric, ECR25 Electric, ECR18 Electric, EC18 Electric Rollers: DD25 Electric

DD25 Electric Wheel Loaders: L120 Electric, L25 Electric, L20 Electric

Volvo says because haulers are high-utilization, energy-intensive machines, electrification offers the potential for “meaningful emissions reductions alongside attractive total cost of ownership advantages.”

The trucks can run for up to six hours per charge, depending on the task. Their lithium-ion batteries can be fast-charged from 20% to 80% in about one hour, according to Volvo.

The first machines rolling off the production line will be delivered to customers in the UK and Norway in the coming weeks, with additional deliveries to select customers across Europe planned for the second half of 2026. Volvo previously stated that it plans to expand production “in the coming years.”

Fredrik Tjernström, electromobility solutions sales at Volvo CE, added: "There is a real sense of pride in seeing this move from ambition to reality — not just because we are first, but because we are delivering exactly as promised. Customer interest since Bauma has been strong, with demand extending beyond the initial production schedule."

The trucks' specifications announced at Bauma are as follows:

Volvo CE A30 Electric Specs

Payload: 32 U.S. tons

Bed volume: 23.3 cu. yd.

Max horsepower: 355

Battery capacity: 245 kWh

Volvo A40 Electric Specs