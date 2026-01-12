Cat's Voice-Controlled AI Assistant Opens New Doors for Productivity, Safety (Video)

Cat AI Assistant can improve technician efficiency and coach novice machine operators to work like pros.

Jeff Crissey
Jan 12, 2026
Updated Jan 13, 2026
Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed unveils the company's new Cat AI Assistant at a keynote address during CES 2026 in Las Vegas.
Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed unveils the company's new Cat AI Assistant at a keynote address during CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Caterpillar joined the fray of artificial intelligence announcements at CES 2026 in Las Vegas with a solution it hopes will transform the way its customers manage their Caterpillar equipment. The new Cat AI Assistant promises to leverage data and digitize work processes to make jobsites safer and more productive.

“Technology has always been part of our DNA at Caterpillar,” said Joe Creed, Caterpillar CEO, during his keynote speech in Las Vegas. “… We’re making that invisible layer of the tech stack – the physical foundation that the modern world depends on – more intelligent. Sensors, software, connectivity and AI are turning static infrastructure into systems that can see, systems that can learn and now can adapt.”

At its core, Cat AI Assistant is a group of AI agents operating on top of a digital ecosystem that is presented as a single voice-controlled assistant. Users can interact with speech, text, images or videos to gain access to a wealth of fleet- and machine-specific data.

Cat AI Assistant works in tandem with Helios, Cat’s cloud-based data platform that allows equipment managers to see at a glance which machines are ready for work, which ones need attention and what the order is to get up and running. Helios can also walk technicians through the steps needed for a repair and order parts for same-day delivery.

While Helios operates in the cloud, Cat AI Assistant brings AI to the physical world, working at the ground level where iron meets dirt. The system springs to life after a “Hey Cat” verbal prompt by the user. From there, the user asks a question to access to just about any machine-related information, from performance information and service intervals to machine utilization.

“Cat AI Assistant will be a major leap forward in how Caterpillar supports customers through digital solutions,” said Ogi Redzic, Caterpillar’s chief digital officer. “It will make it easier for customers to buy, maintain, manage and operate their equipment. It doesn't matter if they're working from corporate headquarters or remote job site.”

Caterpillar will use Nvidia’s computing platform to run Cat AI Assistant in the cloud and directly in machines on the jobsite.

“Caterpillar is inventing a new software defined industrial vision for the heavy industry…” said Deepu Talla, Nvidia’s vice president of robotics and Edge AI. “Cat AI will be the digital-to-physical bridge that will close skill gaps, onboard new hires with the knowledge virtually of a 100-year industry expert. This means more uptime, higher levels of safety, fewer mistakes and avoids costly changes.”

In labor markets where skilled machine operators are scarce, Cat AI Assistant promises to make novice operators more efficient from their first day in the seat. The system can quickly answer “How do I…?” questions in real time, offer tips to improve operator productivity and reduce machine errors.

“This technology will dramatically simplify operating a machine,” said Redzic. “It will improve productivity, and it will help keep people safe.”

Operators can also ask Cat AI Assistant about various warning lights, and the software will make actionable recommendations and even offer to schedule service with a nearby Caterpillar dealer.

Most of the Cat AI Assistant features will be available beginning in the first quarter of 2026. In-cab applications are in the final phase of validation testing and will be rolled out soon.

To watch Cat's demonstration of the technology at CES 2026, check out the video below:

