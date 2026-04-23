Tired of jobsite theft and vandalism? DroneDog, a new AI-powered security robot can patrol your construction site 24/7 — spotting breaches, tracking assets and never calling in sick, its maker says.

The system combines Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot with Asylon’s PupPack security payload fixed on top, enhanced by human monitoring services.

DroneDog surveys properties using video, AI, scent and other technological features. It connects to the cloud for remote operation and live streaming, with all video securely stored on U.S.-based servers.

Included in the PupPack is a thermal camera with 20X optical zoom, AI/ML classifiers, cloud connectivity, an expandable payload port, and anti-theft technology.

Key features include:

All-Terrain Mobility: Ability to climb stairs, navigate uneven surfaces and maneuver through tight spaces.

Ability to climb stairs, navigate uneven surfaces and maneuver through tight spaces. Secure Communications and Encrypted Video: Using LTE and mesh networking, AES-256 encryption and redundant uplinks, the system ensures secure transmission of all video and telemetry information.

Using LTE and mesh networking, AES-256 encryption and redundant uplinks, the system ensures secure transmission of all video and telemetry information. Automated Patrolling: The robot can follow programmed patrol routes or be deployed on-demand for alarm or incident response.

The robot can follow programmed patrol routes or be deployed on-demand for alarm or incident response. Thermal and Electro-Optical Cameras: High-resolution EO and thermal cameras provide day or night surveillance with real-time video streaming – even in darkness, fog or dense brush.

High-resolution EO and thermal cameras provide day or night surveillance with real-time video streaming – even in darkness, fog or dense brush. Live RSOC Integration: Asylon’s Robotic Security Operations Center provides monitoring and support from live human analysts who can intervene, escalate and direct responses when needed.

Asylon’s Robotic Security Operations Center provides monitoring and support from live human analysts who can intervene, escalate and direct responses when needed. Powered by DroneIQ: DroneIQ automates patrol logic, captures analytics, records video and integrates with existing security systems for compliance, response and reporting.

The DogHouse

When the DroneDog needs to recharge, it retreats to its DogHouse to power up.

The DogHouse is an enclosed, ruggedized case that can be kept outside to protect the DroneDog from the elements while rapidly recharging its batteries for its next mission. Equipped with environmental controls, rapid charging and secure housing, it enables autonomous operations with minimal infrastructure requirements. No daily maintenance on DroneDog is required.

Asylon touts over 250,000 automated security missions using its DroneDog ground robot and Guardian drone systems across commercial and critical infrastructure sites nationwide. In addition, DroneDog alone has now patrolled more than 150,000 miles in real world operational environments, including scheduled patrols, alarm response and post-incident monitoring.