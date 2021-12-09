12 Days of Gifts, Tools & Toys for the Construction Enthusiast

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 9, 2021
12 Days Of Construction Gifts

Last-minute shoppers, have no fear! We’ve compiled a list of 12 gifts sure to wow the construction or trade professional, or equipment-loving little ones, in your life.

From clothing and accessories to tech and tools, there’s something for everyone and at every price point. 

We’ll feature a new gift each day for the next 12 days, so be sure to check back to see what else we’re unwrapping. 

Each day’s gift suggestion will appear in the Gear section of equipmentworld.com. You can also scroll down to the Gear section on the equipmentworld.com home page.

Better yet, subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day’s new gift idea, as well as keep up with the latest news affecting construction equipment, contractors and the construction industry as a whole.

Here are links to the first two gifts:

1st Day of Construction Gifts: A Cool Watch Made of Bourbon Barrels

2nd Day of Construction Gifts: This Grill Has a Cult-Like Following






Related Stories
Original Grain's watch made out of reclaimed whiskey barrels.
Gear
1st Day of Construction Gifts: A Cool Watch Made of Bourbon Barrels
Bolt Lock's One Key locks use specially built tumblers to memorize a vehicle’s ignition key.
Gear
Bolt Launches New Locks That Use Your Ignition Key
draining battery life
Gear
Plagued with Low Battery Life? These Chargers Will Keep Your Devices Ready to Go
sonim xp3plus
Gear
Sonim XP3Plus Flip Phone is Built Jobsite Rugged
Top Stories
ASV RT-135F mulching a tree.
Compact Track Loaders
ASV Debuts the Most Powerful Compact Track Loader, the RT-135F
With a 132-horsepower engine, this new CTL is designed for high-flow attachments in aggressive environments.
12 Days Of Construction Gifts
Gear
12 Days of Gifts, Tools & Toys for the Construction Enthusiast
Doosan's new compact excavators
Equipment
Doosan Launches New Lineup of Compact Excavators for U.S.
Kenworth T680E electric truck
Trucks
Is Construction Ready for Electric Heavy Trucks?
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2022 Fleet Technology Trends Report
This report shows that fleets leverage technology to combat the driver shortage, decrease fuel costs, address safety concerns, and improve customer service. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All