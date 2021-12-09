12 Days of Gifts, Tools & Toys for the Construction Enthusiast

Last-minute shoppers, have no fear! We’ve compiled a list of 12 gifts sure to wow the construction or trade professional, or equipment-loving little ones, in your life.

From clothing and accessories to tech and tools, there’s something for everyone and at every price point.

We’ll feature a new gift each day for the next 12 days, so be sure to check back to see what else we’re unwrapping.

Each day’s gift suggestion will appear in the Gear section of equipmentworld.com. You can also scroll down to the Gear section on the equipmentworld.com home page.

Better yet, subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day’s new gift idea, as well as keep up with the latest news affecting construction equipment, contractors and the construction industry as a whole.

Here are links to the first two gifts:

1st Day of Construction Gifts: A Cool Watch Made of Bourbon Barrels

2nd Day of Construction Gifts: This Grill Has a Cult-Like Following



















