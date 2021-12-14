Editor's note: Each day until Christmas, Equipment World is featuring a new gift idea for the construction enthusiast in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

All the utility with none of the bulk. Bifold and trifold believers, you’re about to be converted.

The Ridge Wallet is a slim wallet with technology to block radio-frequency identification that protects your cards and cash. It prevents RFID readers from reading the microchip on your card. Buyers can choose from aluminum, titanium or carbon fiber.

My husband received this wallet as a gift a few years ago. He was skeptical, saving his beloved bifold in his top dresser drawer, but decided to give it a try. To make a short story shorter, the bifold ended up in the trash and he hasn’t looked back.

This wallet may seem expensive, with prices ranging from $85 to $225, but it’s worth it. No more replacing your sad, stretched-out leather wallet every year.

Grab the wallet on Amazon or the Ridge website.