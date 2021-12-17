Full blades only! This dozer toy is ready to move some sand.

Editor's note: From now until Christmas, Equipment World is featuring a new gift idea each day for the construction enthusiast in your life. Check back daily to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

If your kids keep trying to swipe your collection of diecast model equipment, get them these realistic construction toys from Bruder instead.

These impressive toy models are made to look as close as possible to the real equipment, and Bruder says they can stand up to the toughest sandbox conditions. The models feature functioning parts, like individually linked tracks, for an authentic look and sound. Accessories and spare parts can be purchased separately.

Featured brands include Caterpillar, JCB, JLG, Liebherr, Mack, Manitou and Volvo.

Prices range from $15 to over $100 depending on the size and complexity of the equipment. You can view and purchase the toy models on Bruder’s website.

Once you see this video, you're going to want these toys too.