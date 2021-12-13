4th Day of Construction Gifts: A Book to Inspire Little Builders

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 13, 2021
The House That She Built teaches young readers about careers in the homebuilding industry.
The House That She Built

Editor's note: Each day until Christmas, Equipment World is featuring a new gift idea for the construction enthusiast in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Meet a children’s gift with a good cause. "The House That She Built" educates young readers about the people and skills that go into building a home. Even better, proceeds from each purchase support workforce development initiatives in the homebuilding industry.

The book, released earlier this year, is already getting rave reviews. “The books we read as children can shape the people we grow up to be,” said preschool teacher Amy Riley. “'The House That She Built' is empowering, encouraging, informative, and inspiring. Every child needs a book like this on their shelf that says, 'You can do anything you set your mind to.'”

You can buy the book for your little builder at Builder Books, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or Target for around $15.

The book’s website also sells adorable clothing. Who doesn’t love a baby in a digger shirt? 

