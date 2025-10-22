An armored Cat D7 in World War II. “If I had to give credit to the instruments and machines that won us the war in the Pacific, I would rank them in this order: submarines first, radar second, planes third, bulldozers fourth,” said U.S. Navy Admiral William F. Halsey.

The crawler dozer has a prominent place in U.S. history, helping to win World War II and build crucial infrastructure that paved the way for rapid post-war economic growth.

With Caterpillar celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, the dozer’s history has risen again to the forefront.

The name “dozer” initially referred only to the pushing blades, which were around as early as the 1880s and powered by horses. Today the dozer is defined not only by the blade but the crawler tractor behind it. The modern crawler dozer’s story continues, with innovations in automation, operator comfort and increased efficiency, among other advancements.

Sales of crawler dozers increased 3% between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025, compared to the previous 12-month period, according to EDA data for new-financed sales. (Both EDA and Equipment World are owned by Fusable.)

Manufacturers continue to roll out new models as well as add advanced technology and features to make operation easier and more productive.

In this report, we look at the most popular crawler dozers, as well as new models and features on the market.

Here’s the latest from Case, Caterpillar, Develon, Dressta, Hyundai, John Deere, Komatsu and Liebherr.

Case

Case CE Case Construction Equipment offers six models of dozers, ranging from the 650M at 74 horsepower and weighing 16,000 pounds up to the 2050M at 238 horsepower and 45,651 pounds.

Case’s top-seller is the 120-horsepower 850M, according to EDA new-financed sales data. The 22,381-pounder features best-in-class drawbar pull, electrohydraulic blade controls and a load-management system that automatically adjusts track speed to the amount of dirt being moved, the company says. Operators have visibility down to the cutting edge and can choose among a variety of custom track and blade configurations.

Case’s smallest dozer, the 650M, comes in second in new financed sales for the company. Its 39,086-pound pushing power is best in class, according to Case.

Earlier this year, Case rolled out advanced control technologies to its largest dozers: the 1150M, 1650M and 2050M. The technologies enable more precise cuts, fills and grades, as well as enhanced hydraulic and electrical systems for simplified service and increased uptime, the company says.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Caterpillar traces its dozer history to 1914 when Holt Manufacturing – which 10 years before tested its first “track-type tractor” – introduced a dozer blade that was controlled by a rope windlass fastened to the front mainframe. Holt merged with C.L. Best Tractor in 1925 to form Caterpillar.

The dozer gained recognition throughout World War II as an essential machine for the Allied forces. Because the news coverage during the war did not specify that the “dozer” was actually the blade and not the tractor, the term became the norm to refer to the whole machine. Before and during WWII, Cat had depended on outside suppliers to make its dozer blades. In early 1945, the company began developing its own blades, which it continues to do today.

Caterpillar’s crawler dozers take the three top-selling spots in the U.S., according to EDA’s new-financed sales data.

The D4 at 130 horsepower and 29,259 pounds is the best-seller, followed by the D3 and D5. The medium-sized D4 and the 170-horsepower, 42,000-pound D5 got a tech boost in 2024 with new standard and available optional features. The suite of Cat Assist technology includes:

Stable blade for easier finish grading.

Traction control.

Auto carry to maximize blade loads.

Slope assist to hold blade angles without GPS machine control.

Steer assist to automatically keep the dozer heading straight.

Easily upgraded to Cat Grade 3D, which uses a GPS signal to automatically adjust blade lift and tilt to targets.

These advancements were also added for D6, D6 XE and D7 models. The D6 – at 215 horsepower and 50,733 pounds – ranks sixth on the EDA top-sellers’ list.

The D3, at second place in sales, delivers 104 horsepower and weighs 20,639 pounds. Though smaller than the D4, it also gets the same advanced tech as larger dozers. It is even compatible with Cat Command, the company’s remote-control system.

In all, Cat offers 18 models of dozers, from the D1 at 80 horsepower and weighing 17,855 pounds to the D11 at 850 horsepower and 235,507 pounds.

Develon

Develon Develon, formerly known as Doosan Infracore, offers two dozers: the 157-horsepower, 15-metric-ton DD130 and the 122-horsepower, 10-metric-ton DD100.

Develon placed a heavy focus on operator visibility with glass all around on the cab. Both dozers are designed with the precleaner inside the hood, the radiator and hydraulic oil cooler in the rear and a downward sloping narrow front, giving operators a clear view of the blade.

The DD130 is the company’s top-seller. The DD130 comes with a standard rearview camera, 8-inch Smart Touch display, blade shake function, Smart Key and heating and air conditioning system. It also comes with a standard oscillating track system for stable ground contact and improved operator comfort, blade assist for 2D grading, and electrohydraulic controls.

Both the DD130 and DD100 come in LGP for low ground pressure or XL versions.

Dressta

Dressta Dressta rolled out a pair of dozers in 2023 in North America: the TD-15M and TD-25M.

The midsize TD-15M is intended for customers working on roads, landscaping, forestry and landfills. The larger TD-25M is intended for heavy applications such as mining and quarries.

The TD-15M delivers 232 horsepower and weighs between 45,660 and 47,780 pounds.

The TD-25M delivers 375 horsepower and has a weight range of 90,940 to 92,410 pounds.

Both dozers run on Cummins diesel engines. Electrohydraulic proportional joysticks provide blade control. There are three intelligent blade speeds of slow, neutral and fast. Dressta’s load-sensing system automatically adjusts the speed of the blade’s working movements to the load. Each model is built on Dressta’s one-piece weldment mainframe and heavy-duty steel track frame system.

HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment HD Hyundai Construction Equipment introduced its second dozer in November 2024 with the 157-horsepower HD130.

Two configurations are available: a 33,730-pound LGP model with a low ground pressure of 4.98 psi, or a 31,907-pound XL version with a ground pressure of 6.16 psi.

The HD130 joins the 122-horsepower, 10-metric-ton HD100, which was released in July 2024. It, too, is available as LGP or XL. Hyundai's dozer lineup mirrors that of sister company Develon.

The HD130 dozer is powered by a 4-cylinder Perkins engine. A hydrostatic transmission provides “smooth control of speed and torque while enhancing ease of operation,” Hyundai says. For visibility to the blade, the dozer is designed with the in-line precleaner inside the hood, the radiator and hydraulic oil cooler in the rear and a downward sloping narrow front. The cab also has full-length doors and glass all around.

Standard features on the HD130 include a ROPS/FOPS cabin, a rearview camera, an 8-inch display, four high-illumination LED lights, a rotating beacon and track guard, a seat belt warning, and piping for a ripper.

John Deere

John Deere John Deere began manufacturing crawler dozers in 1949, and the innovations from the company for the machine category have kept coming over the past 76 years.

Three of Deere’s crawler dozers made EDA’s top-10 list of new financed sales. The company’s best-seller is the 650 P-Tier. Introduced in 2023 with the rollout of Deere’s tier system, it delivers 104 horsepower and weighs 10 metric tons.

The P-Tier dozers got a larger cab with better visibility, more storage space and automatic temperature-controlled HVAC. An operator-presence system determines that the seat is occupied before the parking brake is released to prevent unintentional movement. Hydraulic and transmission response settings can be set to operators’ preferences. Owners can add in grade control seamlessly on a step basis up to 3D machine control.

The two other top-sellers on the EDA sales list are the 700L and 750L. Both models have advanced to next-generation P-Tier status. The 700 P-Tier delivers 135 horsepower and weighs 14 metric tons. The 750 P-Tier produces 175 horsepower and weighs between 17 and 18 metric tons, depending on configuration.

As proof of its continuous innovative spirit, Deere unveiled its new 850 X-Tier E-Drive in March. The midsize dozer weighs between 21 and 23 metric tons and delivers 225 horsepower.

For the E-Drive, the hydrostatic components were replaced with a generator and a dual-path electric-drive system, meaning there’s an electric-drive motor in each final drive to control each track independently. The simplified drivetrain gives the operator more control and improved torque delivery, the company says. The overall result is better fuel economy, increased production and a quieter cab.

In all, Deere offers nine models of dozers starting at the 71-horsepower, 8-metric-ton 450 P-Tier and going up to the 1050 P-Tier at 354-horsepower and 42 metric tons.

Komatsu

Komatsu Komatsu’s top-selling crawler dozer is the D51PXi-24, which ranks fifth on the EDA new-financed sales list.

The 131-horsepower dozer has an operating weight of 31,438. Komatsu calls it “an all-around dozer” capable of rough dozing to fine grading. Features include low ground pressure of 5 psi and fast travel and steering response due to its hydrostatic transmission. The dozer’s H mode helps operators maintain ground speed while operating under heavy loads, the company says.

Other features Komatsu lists for the D51PXi include a six-way power angle tilt blade pitch system, reversing hydraulic fan, Komatsu Plus undercarriage designed to reduce maintenance costs by up to 50%, and low-effort palm command joystick controls.

Komatsu’s other top-sellers – ranked eighth and ninth by EDA – are the D61PXi-24 at 168 horsepower and 43,167 pounds, and the D71PXi-24 at 237 horsepower and 51,147 pounds.

In all Komatsu offers 39 models of crawler dozers. Its smallest is the D37PX-24 at 89 horsepower and 20,503 pounds. The largest in the lineup is the 890-horsepower D457A-8, weighing in at 254,195 pounds.

Liebherr

Liebherr Liebherr’s dozers are now in their eighth generation. The company offers seven models from 29,000 to 160,000 pounds.

The dozers all are equipped with hydrostatic drive – including the PR 776, which is the world’s largest dozer with the technology. The company has been deploying hydrostatic drive since the 1950s for its reduced noise and smoother ride.

The Operator Assistance Systems in the Generation 8 crawler dozers include three levels of driver support:

Free Grade – for active blade stabilization during fine grading.

Definition Grade – for automatic blade positioning when creating simple 2D surfaces.

3D Grade – from Topcon as an optional GNSS machine control for terrain modelling.

Liebherr’s top-selling crawler dozer in the U.S. is the PR 716 Litronic, which is also the company’s smallest in the lineup, at 130 horsepower and operating weight of 29,321 to 34,833 pounds.

Liebherr also offers six larger crawler dozers all the way up to the PR 776 at 768 horsepower and 160,000 pounds of operating weight. It was announced in April that the PR 766 can now be ordered with a factory-installed Trimble Ready kit to streamline the installation of Trimble Earthworks grade control.