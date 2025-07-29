WhistlinDiesel Recreates Infamous “Killdozer” with Old Komatsu D355A

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jul 29, 2025
WhistlinDiesel's replica of the infamous 'Killdozer' crushes a car in their YouTube video.
WhistlinDiesel's replica of the infamous "Killdozer" crushes a car in their YouTube video.
Screenshot from WhistlinDiesel's "Killdozer Grand Reveal" YouTube video

Just over 21 years ago, Marvin Heemeyer fortified a Komatsu D355A dozer with steel and concrete and proceeded to destroy part of a small Colorado town.

Now, popular YouTube channel WhistlinDiesel has re-created the “Killdozer,” which can be seen in their new video, which so far has over 3.7 million views.

Heemeyer’s rampage June 4, 2004, in Granby has risen to somewhat cult-like status, and his Komatsu D355A got the nickname “Killdozer,” which is also the title of a book about the rampage written by eyewitness and journalist Patrick Brower.

Seeking revenge after losing a property battle with neighbors near his muffler shop and other disputes with the town, Heemeyer armored the dozer with steel and concrete. For over two hours, he tore through the town and shot from the dozer with rifles. He destroyed 13 buildings and caused $7 million in damage. Heemeyer shot himself that day after his dozer got stuck in a basement on a building he rammed through.

“Marv Heemeyer demolished my business, razed my town and nearly killed me as he rampaged through Granby, Colorado, on June 4, 2004,” says the forward to Brower’s “Killdozer” book. “He was unstoppable in his menacing homemade tank, an 85-ton armored bulldozer with three weapons – one of them a .50 caliber sniper rifle – mounted in the impregnable steel-enshrouded cab. Gun-toting sheriff’s deputies and state troopers futilely followed and fired repeatedly at the tank, their bullets ricocheting off the earth-shaking behemoth. The tank looked like a robot rover from some dark planet sent to wreak havoc on mankind. He destroyed 13 buildings, squashed cars and fired his weapons at police and his perceived enemies. He even tried to blow up the town.”

WhistlinDiesel starts the journey to re-create the Killdozer by buying an old Komatsu 355A in Montana in January 2024, restoring it and adding 38,000 pounds of steel and concrete on it to replicate the armor on the Killdozer, for a total weight of about 155,000 pounds. The team also added cameras for the operator to view the outside surroundings and a variety of features inside the dozer. And it has a piece of the original Killdozer, purchased by WhistlinDiesel from a Granby resident who picked up a section of the dozer the Colorado Bureau of Investigation cut off to get inside it, according to one of WhistlinDiesel's YouTube videos.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Presented by Equipment World
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

In the latest WhistlinDiesel video, the Killdozer is fully equipped with armor and goes on its own “rampage” – a goofy one – by crushing cars and taking on a tank in a tug-of-war. It’s all comically narrated by WhistlinDiesel founder Cody Detwiler:

 

 

Related Stories
Bull Equipment Lot 1
Compact Excavators
Bull Equipment Charges Into U.S. Market with Low-Cost Mini Excavator Lineup
Dozer Generic Getty Image
Dozers
Operator Drowns After Dozer Falls into Water in North Carolina
Volvo L260 Thumbnail
Wheel Loaders
A Closer Look: Volvo’s New Next-Gen L260 Wheel Loader
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Partner Insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Top Stories
Bull Equipment Lot 1
Compact Excavators
Bull Equipment Charges Into U.S. Market with Low-Cost Mini Excavator Lineup
The five model mini excavator lineup touts prices up to “40 percent lower than big-brand alternatives.”
Volvo L260 Thumbnail
Wheel Loaders
A Closer Look: Volvo’s New Next-Gen L260 Wheel Loader
Kubota Mini Excavator Thumb
The Dirt
Kubota’s Next-Gen Excavators: Why are They So Popular?
Tl11 R3 Dirt
Compact Track Loaders
Takeuchi’s First EH-Controlled Compact Track Loader – the TL11R3
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Featured Sponsor
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All