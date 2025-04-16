The PR 776, the biggest dozer in the world with a hydrostatic drive, can now be ordered with a factory-installed Trimble Ready kit.

The new option reduces cost and complexity while increasing operator efficiency, Trimble says. The Trimble Earthworks-ready base kit includes mounting hardware, brackets and an integrated wiring harness.

Liebherr introduced the PR 776 – the world’s largest dozer with a hydrostatic drive – in 2022. It runs on a Liebherr 12-cylinder, 768-horsepower diesel engine. Blade capacities range from 24.2 cubic yards with a semi-U blade to 28.8 cubic yards with a U-blade.

"By offering a Trimble Ready option, we’re providing customers with a solution that enables quick and easy installation of Trimble Earthworks," said Nico Schuchter, product manager for Liebherr. "As operators increasingly adopt construction technology on the jobsite, this new option delivers a more integrated and cost-effective installation process for our mutual customers."

"A new Trimble Ready option for Liebherr PR 776 Generation 8 bulldozers is another way Trimble is enabling customers of all machine types to seamlessly connect their digital and physical worlds," said Scott Crozier, vice president, civil construction field systems at Trimble. "Our technology can now be more deeply integrated on-machine to simplify installation and maximize productivity for Liebherr customers, helping them accelerate their return on investment."

The Trimble Ready factory option for Liebherr PR776 Generation 8 bulldozers is available globally. Sitech dealers and select authorized Trimble resellers can provide installation services, training and local technical support.

Trimble recently named Kirby-Smith Machinery and Waukesha-Pierce Industries as its first U.S.-based Trimble Technology Outlets. Trimble Technology Outlets are authorized resellers of Trimble’s civil construction systems, including the Trimble Works Subscription.