Cat Boosts Standard Tech for its D4-D7 Medium Dozers

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 13, 2024
Cat D4 Dozer pushing aggregate
Caterpillar

More standard and optional tech will soon be available on Caterpillar’s medium dozer line.

Starting in early 2024, Cat Assist with ARO, formerly ARO with Assist, will come standard on the D4, D5, D6, D6 XE and D7 models.

New D4 through D7 dozers will feature the suite of Assist features, including:

  • Stable Blade – Make finish dozing easier
  • Traction Control – Reduce track slip to minimize wear
  • Auto Carry – Maximizes blade loads
  • Blade Load Monitor – Operator coaching for productivity
  • Slope Assist – Holds blade angles with no GPS
  • Steer Assist – Automatically keeps dozing straight
  • ARO – Sensors (IMUs) on machine for GPS capability

The Assist features can be easily upgraded to Cat Grade 3D. Cat Grade with 3D uses a GPS signal to adjust blade lift and tilt movements automatically. This helps operators get to design faster, save time, and reduce the cost of rework, labor and materials.

Additionally, the company says the new Cat Grade with 3D Ready option will provide more flexibility for customers upgrading to Cat Grade with 3D on D4, D5 and D6. It includes all required hardware - onboard sensors, GNSS antennas and receivers, and a 10-inch touchscreen display - and comes factory-installed.

The 3D Ready hardware can be quickly updated to a complete Grade with 3D system by purchasing necessary licenses through the Cat Dealer.

How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
