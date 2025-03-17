Dane Cotten, owner of DC Excavation in Belgrade, Montana, shown demoing the 850 X-Tier at John Deere's proving grounds in Sacaton, Arizona, during the company's 2025 Construction Field Days customer event.

John Deere unveiled a concept version of its 850 X-Tier E-Drive dozer at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, and after two years of field testing and refinement, the production version is ready to start shipping to dealers. The new dozer debuted at the company’s 2025 Construction Field Days customer event in Sacaton, Arizona, along with tech upgrades for the 700, 750 and 850 P-Tier dozers.

While at first glance the 850 X-Tier looks similar to the 850L it is modeled after, there are plenty of changes under the hood, inside the cab and to the undercarriage to enhance the efficiency and comfort, most notably the dual-path electric-drive transmission, known as E-Drive. (To get a first look at the 850 X-Tier in action, check out our video at the end of this article.)

“We’ve removed the hydrostatic components out of this tractor and replaced it with a generator and a dual-path electric-drive system, meaning there’s an electric-drive motor in each final drive to control each track independently,” Deere product consultant Cory Brant told Equipment World.

Brant notes that the simplified drivetrain gives the operator more control and improved torque delivery in every application. “When we start thinking about side cutting into slopes, carrying materials around corners, being able to get in and do full power turns, we now have the ability to control each track independently to make sure we get all the power to the ground and move the material as efficiently and as quickly as possible.”

Because the electric-drive system produces more low-end torque at a lower rpm, Deere was able to remove the second turbo from the dozer’s 9-liter engine. The result is greater fuel economy, increased production and a quieter cab. “When you get in this machine and rev it up, the engine is only going to operate at 1,200 rpm. As we add load or increase the production rate of the machine, you may hear the engine spool up, and it’ll increase to about 1,600 rpm,” says Brant. “A traditional dozer runs at around 2,100 or 2,200 rpms.”

Deere has also moved to a single in-line canister diesel particulate filter aftertreatment system, which has allowed the hoodline to be lowered by 1 inch, increasing visibility for the operator. To further increase visibility, the dozer gets 14% more glass area and an Advanced Vision System – featuring cameras on the front, rear and each side of the dozer – giving operators overhead or focused views on the 8-inch display inside the cab.

Equipment World Brant says the 850 X-Tier comes “jam packed” with most tech you can find on a Deere dozer, including next-generation SmartGrade. The next-generation SmartGrade system includes a 12.8-inch touchscreen monitor with EZGrade, SmartGrade ready with 2D grade control and 3D SmartGrade.

Operators can split the screen to run 2D grade control alongside 3D, enabling them to keep 2D grade control running even if the 3D system loses satellite connectivity, such as when working under an overpass. When the signal returns, operators can flip back to 3D at the touch of a button.

The entry-level EZGrade system helps newer operators make smoother passes faster, while helping experienced operators make smooth passes with less joystick movements, resulting in less fatigue, Deere says. Auto-load and carry automatically adjusts blade settings based on ground conditions, reducing the need for manual adjustments.

Designed for minimal downtime, the dozer also features a tilting cab, allowing quick access to E-Drive components for diagnostics and maintenance. Deere also redesigned the seals on the undercarriage pin and bushings to improve track life.

More blade options are now available, with customers able to select up to a 172-inch-wide blade on the low ground pressure model for increased productivity.

Customers who purchase the 850 X-Tier between now and December 31, 2026, will receive Electric Drive Component Assurance, providing 84 months or 15,000 hours of coverage on key E-Drive components.

Equipment World



700, 750, 850 P-Tier Dozer Upgrades

In addition to the 850 X-Tier, Deere also rolled out enhancements to the 700, 750 and 850 P-Tier dozers to improve jobsite productivity, reduce fuel consumption and enhance operator comfort with SmartGrade technology, increased visibility and an upgraded cab.

The 700, 750, and 850 P-Tier dozers also gain SmartGrade capabilities, including EZGrade, SmartGrade ready with 2D grade control and 3D SmartGrade with a larger touchscreen display. The SmartGrade platform provides plug-and-play capabilities for laser and total station control.

Additional features in the P-Tier and X-Tier models include heated and ventilated seat options, more storage and enhanced climate control.

Check out the video below to watch the Deere 850 X-Tier in action: