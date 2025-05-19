Case CE’s Large Dozers Get Advanced Control Technologies

May 19, 2025
Case 2050 M M Series Dozer
Case Construction Equipment

Case CE’s largest dozers – the 1150M, 1650M and 2050M - are getting a slew of advanced control technologies to enable more precise cuts, fills and grades, as well as enhanced hydraulic and electrical systems for simplified service and increased uptime.

The launch completes the manufacturer’s rollout of upgrades to its M Series dozer line. Case CE announced the enhancements to its smallest models – the 650M, 750M and 850M – at ConExpo 2023 The company currently manufactures six dozer models, ranging from the 68-horsepower 650M to the 214-horsepower 2050M. 

Bryan Furnace, host of Equipment World’s video series The Dirt, tested out an upgraded 750M and 850M last fall at Case CE’s Customer Center, in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. To hear his review of the dozers that he calls “some of the most underrated” in the market, watch this episode of The Dirt. 

The upgraded dozers get newly rerouted hydraulics for fewer leaks and better reliability. An updated electrical system and routing with a newly braided harness are also designed to improve reliability. While Case CE's largest dozers already featured electro-hydraulic controls, the company says the system gains efficiency from the hydraulic system design improvements.

Additional new standard features include a hands-free Bluetooth radio and a premium six-light LED package. An exclusive auxiliary-ready option enables easy installation or disassembly of rear attachments in the field.

Case CE dozers can be outfitted with a full range of 2D and 3D machine control systems to improve accuracy when grading, cutting or filling. Owners can include their choice of factory-fit machine control in the initial purchase. Case Universal Machine Control provides compatibility with machine control from Leica, Topcon or Trimble.

1150M Specs

  • Horsepower: 138 hp
  • Operating Weight: 31,618 lbs

1650M Specs

  • Horsepower: 164 hp
  • Operating Weight: 38,256 lbs

2050M Specs

  • Horsepower: 232 hp
  • Operating Weight: 45,651 lbs

 

