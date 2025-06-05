Lumina's Moonlander ML6 has a 15-foot-wide blade, 750 horsepower and appears to be the largest battery-electric dozer in the world.

Tech startup company Lumina has rolled out a 32-ton all-electric prototype dozer with a 15-foot-wide blade and the equivalent of 750 horsepower.

It appears to be the largest battery-electric dozer in the world. (China's Shantui claims a 29-metric-ton electric model, the DE26-X2.)

Called the Moonlander ML6, the prototype was demonstrated in San Francisco last month, a video of which can be seen below:

The Moonlander was designed and built from scratch, according to Ahmed Shubber, 25, of New York. He is the CEO and founder of Lumina. Shubber started Lumina in 2021 to build electric and autonomous construction and mining equipment and stationary charging systems. The Moonlander is the company’s first prototype.

It can be operated by someone in the cab, by remote control or autonomously, the company says. The debut demonstration was with an operator in the cab.

The dozer has a runtime of 8 to 10 hours and can be charged from 0% to 80% in 50 minutes, according to Lumina.

The 800-volt, nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery system has a 414-kilowatt-hour capacity and a charge rate of 350 kilowatts.

Other features on the prototype include:

Regenerative braking.

36-inch-wide steel tracks.

360-degree in-cab camera views.

E-mirrors.

Over-the-air software updates.

In an interview with Business Insider, Shubber said his company’s goal is to launch an excavation business on project sites by January, and it has a 100-ton electric excavator prototype being developed called Blade Runner.

“This is just the start,” Shubber said in a LinkedIn post. “More products. Bigger revenue targets. Unforgettable moments.”

Below is a Lumina promotional video of the Moonlander: