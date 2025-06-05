Tech Startup Reveals All-Electric, 32-Ton Dozer Called “Moonlander” (Video)

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jun 5, 2025
Lumina's Moonlander ML6 has a 15-foot-wide blade, 750 horsepower and appears to be the largest battery-electric dozer in the world.
Lumina's Moonlander ML6 has a 15-foot-wide blade, 750 horsepower and appears to be the largest battery-electric dozer in the world.
Lumina

Tech startup company Lumina has rolled out a 32-ton all-electric prototype dozer with a 15-foot-wide blade and the equivalent of 750 horsepower.

It appears to be the largest battery-electric dozer in the world. (China's Shantui claims a 29-metric-ton electric model, the DE26-X2.)

Called the Moonlander ML6, the prototype was demonstrated in San Francisco last month, a video of which can be seen below:

The Moonlander was designed and built from scratch, according to Ahmed Shubber, 25, of New York. He is the CEO and founder of Lumina. Shubber started Lumina in 2021 to build electric and autonomous construction and mining equipment and stationary charging systems. The Moonlander is the company’s first prototype.

It can be operated by someone in the cab, by remote control or autonomously, the company says. The debut demonstration was with an operator in the cab.

The dozer has a runtime of 8 to 10 hours and can be charged from 0% to 80% in 50 minutes, according to Lumina.

The 800-volt, nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery system has a 414-kilowatt-hour capacity and a charge rate of 350 kilowatts.

Other features on the prototype include:

  • Regenerative braking.
  • 36-inch-wide steel tracks.
  • 360-degree in-cab camera views.
  • E-mirrors.
  • Over-the-air software updates.

In an interview with Business Insider, Shubber said his company’s goal is to launch an excavation business on project sites by January, and it has a 100-ton electric excavator prototype being developed called Blade Runner.

“This is just the start,” Shubber said in a LinkedIn post. “More products. Bigger revenue targets. Unforgettable moments.”

Below is a Lumina promotional video of the Moonlander:

 

 

Related Stories
Case 2050 M M Series Dozer
Dozers
Case CE’s Large Dozers Get Advanced Control Technologies
Develon Dozer Thumb
Dozers
A Closer Look: Develon’s Second – and Largest – Dozer, the DD130
Deere Xtier Thumb
Dozers
A Closer Look: Deere’s Most Tech’d Out Dozer, the 850 X-Tier
Liebherr PR 776 bulldozer in a mine
Dozers
Liebherr's Largest Dozer, the PR 776, Gets Trimble Ready Factory Option
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Lumina's Moonlander ML6 has a 15-foot-wide blade, 750 horsepower and appears to be the largest battery-electric dozer in the world.
Dozers
Tech Startup Reveals All-Electric, 32-Ton Dozer Called “Moonlander” (Video)
Lumina's prototype Moonlander ML6 has a 15-foot-wide blade, 750 horsepower and appears to be the largest battery-electric dozer in the world.
Case's new 8.8-metric-ton CX85E midi excavator has a fixed boom and zero tail swing.
Compact Excavators
Case Brings 2 New “Midi Excavators" to Market for Power in Tight Spaces
Deere 326 Ptier Thumb
Compact Wheel Loaders
A Closer Look: Deere’s 326 P-Tier Telescopic Compact Wheel Loader
Caterpillar reveals a series of updates for its small, medium and large tracked excavators, as well as wheeled, material-handling and specialty models.
Excavators
Cat Boosts the Tech for 2025 Excavators to Speed Up Digging, Loading
Bobcat Large Excavator Thumb
Excavators
Why Did Bobcat Enter Large Excavator Market with New E220, E245?
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All