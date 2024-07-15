Following in the footsteps of sister company Develon, Hyundai is breaking into the dozer market with the introduction of its new 122-horsepower, 10-metric-ton HD100.

The HD100 shares the same specs as Develon’s DD100, which was unveiled in December 2021. Develon announced a second 157-horsepower, 13-metric-ton dozer, the DD130, at ConExpo 2023. Hyundai and Develon operate separately as subsidiaries under the Hyundai Genuine holding company.

The dozer expands Hyundai’s line of earthmoving equipment, which already includes wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, articulated dump trucks, skid steers and compact track loaders, and specialized material handling equipment. Models have already hit dealer lots across the U.S.

The 23,589-pound HD100 is powered by a 4-cylinder Hyundai G2 DM03 Tier 4 Final diesel engine. A hydrostatic transmission provides smooth speed and torque control and easy operation. Heavier than other dozers in its size class, Hyundai product manager David Spooner says the HD100 delivers “more power and superior tractive ability.”

“This new Hyundai dozer delivers a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio and the best visibility to the dozer blade. Our dealers and customers, especially in landscaping and forestry, have already expressed a lot of interest in this machine,” he adds.

The cab features lots of glass for unobstructed views of the blade. Hyundai also moved the electronic cooling system to the back of the machine, hid inline pre-cleaners under the narrow front hood and minimized cab pillars to further enhance visibility. Other standard features include a rearview camera, high-illumination LED lights and four premium wiper blades.

The dozer blade is a six-angle, variable pitch with a maximum angle of 25 degrees. The standard blade has a 2.9 cubic yard capacity. The standard blade float function aids with fine finishing or back grading.

The 2D Smart Blade assist function, which comes standard, makes precision grading easier. Buyers can also order the HD100 Trimble 3D grade-control ready from the factory.

The undercarriage system includes dual-flange rollers outside the chain of the track and single-flange rollers inside the chain of the track to keep the track in place, reduce wear and increase operator comfort. The track length on the ground is 108 inches.

The LGP (low ground pressure) option comes equipped with a wider 10-foot, 7-inch blade compared to the standard 8-foot, 11-inch blade, along with track shoes that are 4 inches wider than the standard shoes. Other available options include a parallel ripper or towing draw bar.

Quick Specs: