Case CE is going big at ConExpo 2026, with more than 40 machines, including nearly 20 new or upgraded models, across its 40,000-square-foot booth.

Highlights will include next-generation dozers, excavators and wheel loaders and an all-new electric mini track loader, plus an upgraded telematics portal and new 2D and 3D solutions. Hemisphere GNSS, a subsidiary of Case CE's parent company, CNH Industrial, and manufacturer of satellite positioning technology, will also have a presence in the Case CE booth W40701 in West Hall.

“This year at ConExpo, we’re not backing down on our commitment to provide practical innovations that help crews stay ahead of the curve,” said Terry Dolan, head of CNH Construction Brands, North America. “The equipment landscape is evolving and so are the needs of the people behind the controls. Whether it’s precision technologies to support accuracy on complex projects, the myCASEConstruction app delivering real-time fleet intelligence or comfort features to make long days easier, Case is rolling out integrated solutions that help crews work faster, smarter and more efficiently.”

Here's a rundown of the full display:

New N Series Dozers

Show attendees will be able to see Case’s new N Series dozers expected to arrive in late 2026, with upgrades to machine efficiency, performance management, visibility and the operator experience.

The first models to get the N Series treatment include the 650N, 750N and 850N, with the 650N and 850N models on display at the show.

A new operator station features a touchscreen display with encoder navigation, seat-mounted controls and better forward and rear visibility. Technology upgrades include EcoMode, auto-idle shutdown, machine response customization, integrated machine control and a hydraulic reversing fan for the 750N and 850N models.

New Mini, Midi and Full-Sized Excavators

New mini, midi and full-sized excavators will also take center stage, with Case showcasing its latest advancements in controls, connectivity, precision technology and attachment versatility.

Case’s D Series mini excavators, highlighted by the new and largest model in the 3-ton class, the CX38D, will feature a zero-tailswing design, an automotive-style operator experience with intuitive controls, more hydraulic power for versatile attachment capabilities, and easy-to-access service points to simplify maintenance. The CX38D also boasts a range of exclusive standard features like electronic throttle control with auto idle, auxiliary flow control and work lights.

Partner Insights Information to advance your business from industry suppliers Presented by Hemisphere GNSS Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

For crews who need more power in confined spaces where larger machines can’t go, the new CX70E midi excavator offers GNSS technology for improved digging, lifting and craning capabilities. On the CX90E model, customizable E-H controls support any operating style and enables joystick steering for easy travel and more intuitive blade use.

Joining the E Series family of full-sized excavators, the new CX145E SR and CX255E SR short radius models will be on display alongside the previously upgraded CX220E and CX380E excavators. The excavators include a spacious new cab with a 10-inch display, improved hydraulics with customizable flow, and the new Case Assist and Payload controls, providing features like payload weighing in the bucket, height and depth alarm, and dynamic stability assist, which automatically reduces rocking during dumping and displays roll and pitch angles.

Electric Mini Track Loader

Visitors can also see the latest addition to Case’s growing list of electric equipment: the all-new TL100EV electric mini track loader.

Case entered the mini track loader market with its diesel-powered TL100 at ConExpo 2023. We suspect the electric version will share many of the same features as sister company New Holland’s fully electric C314X mini track loader, which debuted at Agritechnica 2025. The C314X, currently in prototype phase, is powered by a 23.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, which in turn powers three electric motors: two for the driveline and one for the hydraulics. It is compatible with more than 40 attachments and features a 1,014-pound rated operating capacity and a hinge pin height of 7.2 feet.

The display model at ConExpo will also feature Case’s factory-available non-marring track option, which prevents unwanted track marks on pavements or indoor surfaces.

Compact and Large Wheel Loaders

New G Series compact wheel loaders equipped with operator-friendly cab improvements will be at the show, along with upgraded large wheel loaders featuring operator-assist features like AutoDig and rear object detection.

The brand-new 74-horsepower 321G and recently launched 112-horsepower 421G compact wheel loaders offer a spacious cab design with control upgrades, an ergonomic seat-mounted joystick, a new right-hand sliding window and an emergency egress door.

The 321G boasts cleaner, more efficient performance with no regen or DEF required. Offering more carrying capability than a skid steer, it comes equipped with a 1.3-yard bucket and a roading speed of 25 miles per hour. The 421G has a lifting capacity of over 15,800 pounds, a higher 145-inch hinge pin height, and an advanced hydraulic system to ensure smooth, precise operation.

New enhancements to Case’s G Series large wheel loaders will also be launching at ConExpo, including an AutoDig feature, premium heated and ventilated seats, rear object detection and an optional hydrostatic continuously variable transmission (CVT) available on the 1021G and 1121G models, with the 1121G model on display at the show.

Launching in 2026, the upgraded 651G will include a factory-standard four-corner strobe light system with customizable strobe patterns and colors for increased safety and visibility.

Also on display will be the 651G XR extended reach wheel loader and the 721G XT tool carrier model, both featuring increased attachment versatility with a dual-interchange coupler for ISO and JRB 416-style attachments.

Additionally, Case is showcasing a 921G large wheel loader adorned with a special-edition American flag wrap celebrating the company’s American heritage and commemorating the country’s America250 semiquincentennial celebration.

Compact Track Loaders & Skid Steers

Case’s B Series skid steer and compact track loaders, updated in 2025, will be at the show, highlighting new safety and productivity upgrades, including a rear object detection system and bi-directional self-leveling.

A Hetfield Limited Edition TV450B compact track loader, based on a machine designed for Metallica frontman James Hetfield, will also be on site. Case released 25 “Heavy Metal” Hetfield Limited Edition TV450B compact track loaders to qualified buyers on a first-come, first-served basis in June 2025.

Backhoes

Alongside the new equipment, Case will spotlight milestone machines that define the brand’s legacy of innovation, including:

The very first J.I. Case Signature Edition 580 Super N backhoe loader — a collector’s item honoring the brand’s heritage. Fifty units of the limited-run machine are available. It features a metallic silver and dark gray color scheme, the throwback Case “tread” logo, an air-suspension seat with special upholstery and individually numbered badge plates bearing the signature of Case founder Jerome Increase Case.

— a collector’s item honoring the brand’s heritage. Fifty units of the limited-run machine are available. It features a metallic silver and dark gray color scheme, the throwback Case “tread” logo, an air-suspension seat with special upholstery and individually numbered badge plates bearing the signature of Case founder Jerome Increase Case. The 580EV electric backhoe, demonstrating Case’s zero-emissions jobsite solutions. The company revealed the electric backhoe as Project Zeus at ConExpo 2020.

Technology Solutions

Beyond machinery, attendees can explore Case’s latest technologies and digital solutions.

myCASEConstruction offers an easy-to-use portal and app that centralizes real-time fleet data, service records, while new 2D and 3D machine control solutions, safety intelligence and connectivity functions optimize efficiency, precision and total cost of ownership.

“Our Machine Control, Safety Intelligence and Connectivity Tech converge at ConExpo into a cohesive digital ecosystem that connects the machine, operator, dealer and back office,” said Tyler Mills, head of CNH Construction Parts and Service, North America. “The Case Technology Hub within the booth will demonstrate current technology for all skill and budget levels, as well as a view into the inner workings of our newest developments.”

Attachments

The Case booth will also highlight how attachments enhance product versatility - from heavy-duty 4-in-1 buckets, breakers and plate compactors to specialized attachments like mulchers, brush mowers and the new Case box scraper.