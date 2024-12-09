Case CE has unveiled a limited-run model of its 580 Super N backhoe loader, with only 50 units of the J.I. Case Signature Edition machine available.

Case says the metallic silver and dark gray color scheme will give crews “a new way to distinguish themselves on the jobsite.” The models will also feature the throwback Case “tread” logo, an air-suspension seat with special upholstery and individually numbered badge plates bearing the signature of Case founder Jerome Increase Case.

“The 580 Super N backhoe loader has always been an iconic machine in terms of jobsite performance. Now, we’re giving it an iconic jobsite presence with this signature edition,” said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment. “We’ve designed this machine to celebrate the ingenuity and work ethic of the man who started it all for this company,”

Though there has been some debate over the years, Case claims to be the first manufacturer to introduce a factory-integrated backhoe loader. The company debuted the Model 320 in 1957. Case was the first company to commercially release an electric backhoe loader, the 580EV, which came out in 2024.

The 97-horsepower J.I. Case Signature Edition backhoe loader shares the same specs and features as the standard 580 Super N, including four-wheel drive, PowerLift and Extendahoe technology, ProControl swing dampening, and ECO Mode. Different configurations are available with PowerDrive Powershift or Power Shuttle transmission options and pilot or the Case foot swing controls.

The J.I. Case Signature Edition 580 Super N is available now at select Case dealers.

Quick Specs