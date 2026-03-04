Caterpillar Made the Ultimate Smart Pickup Truck — But It’s Not For Sale

Jordanne Waldschmidt
In the fall of 2024, social media was buzzing with AI-generated photos of a pickup truck from Caterpillar.

Cat was adamant at the time that it was never building a work truck until now.  

The concept smart truck on display at ConExpo 2026 is built on a Ford F-450 chassis and designed to be the ultimate foreman’s vehicle. The one-of-a-kind model was produced to demonstrate Cat’s jobsite technologies and is not set for production.

“Looking at customer research, we found that customers need better ways to manage, especially foremen, who are out with multiple jobsites,” said Archie Lyons, Caterpillar creative director.

Image00008Equipment World

Cat stripped the exterior of the truck and redesigned it with “Cat DNA.” It features a bold black and yellow digital color scheme with a matte finish, Cat badging on the grill and tailgate, a lined bed with a headache rack, additional lighting, rugged running boards and Continental MPT 81 275/80R20 all-season tires with an aggressive tread. Inside, additional Cat badging adorns the black leather seats.

A roof rack for an autonomous drone is mounted to the concept truck.A roof rack for an autonomous drone is mounted to the concept truck. Equipment World

The smart truck comes jobsite-ready with Cat AI Assistant, VisionLink and an autonomous drone mounted to the roof.

“It is very much a future concept,” says Lyons. “But we’re getting a lot of great feedback, and we’re encouraging people to look at their own Chevy, Ford, Ram trucks that they drive every day, and how can they equip them with that technology to be able to do more, manage their jobsites that are all over the area, and be able to have more personal time at the end of the day.”

Check out more photos of the Caterpillar Concept Smart F-450 pickup truck below.

Image00002Equipment World

Image00003Equipment World

Image00007Equipment World

Image00010Equipment World

Image00006Equipment World

Image00009Equipment World

Image00005Equipment World

ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America’s largest construction trade show, is set to take place March 3-7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees can find Caterpillar in the following locations:

  • Festival Grounds, Exhibit F29929, will feature the Operator Stadium, which will host the nine finalists participating in the company’s third Global Operator Challenge, as well as a comprehensive lineup of heavy equipment.
  • West Hall, Booth W40416, will be dedicated to Caterpillar’s compact construction machines.
  • South Hall, Booth S80229, will showcase the company’s latest industrial diesel engine options.
