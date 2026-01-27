Volvo's new short-swing ECR255 gets a 7% increase in lift capacity over its predecessor.

The new excavators keep coming from Volvo CE as the company replaces its entire line with next-generation redesigns, its largest rollout in 20 years.

The latest release is the 25-metric-ton, short-tailswing ECR255. It will replace the ECR235E with a 7% increase in lift capacity, thanks to its redesigned structure and heavier counterweight, the company says. It also delivers a 10% reduction in fuel consumption over the predecessor.

“It’s designed to help customers do more in confined spaces thanks to its reduced tail swing, increased lifting capability, lower fuel consumption and industry-leading operator environment,” says Jaesu Kim, chief project manager, Volvo CE.

Roomier Cab

The cab is about 20% bigger than most short-swing excavators, the company says. Volvo focused on reducing noise and increasing comfort and productivity.

New in-cab features include a larger, higher-resolution Volvo Co-Pilot display; improved heating and cooling; Bluetooth connectivity; wireless phone charging; and a heating/cooling compartment for food and beverages. The display also enables more ways to customize machine settings.

Performance Boosters

The ECR255 gets an 80-horsepower boost over its predecessor with its new Volvo D6L engine that meets the latest European Stage V emission standards, along with U.S. Tier 4 Final.

Volvo placed a premium on smoother, more responsive, fuel-efficient operation with its advanced electro-hydraulic control. The system includes a smart cooling system and engine speed regulation for higher torque at a lower rpm.

Other efficiency features: auto-idling, automatic engine shutdown and customizable work modes.

Volvo Smart View with Obstacle Detection is an available option. The system gives operators a 360-degree view of the machine’s surroundings, as well as distinguishes between objects and humans.

Operators can also automate boom and bucket movements with Volvo Active Control. The system delivers “faster, more accurate digging and grading, helping operators complete tasks up to 45% faster and reducing fatigue,” the company says.

Partner Insights Information to advance your business from industry suppliers Presented by Hemisphere GNSS Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

“The floating dozer blade and the ability to set boundary limits and boom and swing priority functions make the ECR255 well-suited for complex work on confined jobsites.”

Longer Service Intervals

Service intervals for the ECR255 are 1,000 hours for engine oil and 3,000 hours for hydraulic fluid.

Service points are grouped for easy access, with ground-level refilling and quick-drain ports, the company says. The excavator comes with Volvo’s standard telematics, with advanced telematics as an option.

The ECR255 is now available for order. Volvo plans to debut the model March 3-7 at ConExpo 2026, along with other excavators and equipment. Stay tuned to Equipment World as we preview other Volvo products ahead of the show.

Volvo ECR255 Short-Swing Excavator Specs