New Holland's smallest excavator is the new E12D at 2,932 pounds and 11.8 horsepower.

New Holland ramped up the release of its first in-house designed and built mini excavators with five new models coming out at this week’s ConExpo.

The new diesel-powered E12D, E19D, E30D, E38D and E60D range from 1.3 to 6 metric tons and feature zero tail swing.

All the mini excavators can be equipped with optional cabs, except the smallest, the E12D, which is only available with canopy.

Those opting for the “automotive-style cabs” will find intuitive layouts, adjustable controls and the ability to save attachment flow and pressure settings for faster tool changes, the company says.

Other standard features across the lineup include first and second auxiliary hydraulics, pattern changers, rearview cameras and LED work lights.

Attachments for the excavators include CNH-branded buckets, thumbs and couplers that can be installed at the factory, as well as hammers, compaction plates, grapples, augers, mowers and mulchers. Some models can be equipped with a dedicated mulcher hydraulic line for higher flow.

New Holland is showing its new mini excavators March 3-7 at ConExpo at its booth at 29055 in the Festival Grounds of the Las Vegas Convention Center campus.

Here’s a look at the new models in the D Series:

New Holland E12D Mini Excavator Specs & Highlights

The E12D marks New Holland’s smallest excavator, at 1.3 metric tons and 11.8 horsepower.

The model is designed for “construction crews, landscapers, utility contractors and municipalities looking to do more with a compact framework,” the company says.

The width of the tracks can be retracted for fitting through gates and working in tight areas. It is available as open canopy only.

Specs

Operating weight: 2,932 lbs.

Engine: 11.8 hp Kubota diesel

Max dig depth: 6’ 1” (standard arm) / 6’ 6” (long arm)

Max dump height: 7’ (standard arm) / 7’ 3” (long arm)

Undercarriage width: 2’ 7”

Transport length: 11’ 4”

Transport height: 7’ 7”

Dozer blade type: straight

New Holland E19D Mini Excavator Specs & Highlights

The E19D comes in at 1.9 metric tons and 18.4 horsepower.

It also has retractable tracks for fitting in tight spaces. Unlike the E12D, it can be equipped with a cab with heat. It is designed for construction crews, landscapers, utility contractors and municipalities. It can be equipped with additional hydraulic power for high-flow attachments.

Specs

Operating weight: 4,145 lbs.

Engine: 18.4 hp Yanmar diesel

Max dig depth: 7’ 6” (standard arm) / 8’ 2” (long arm)

Max dump height: 8’ 6” (standard arm) / 8’ 10” (long arm)

Undercarriage width: 3’ 3”

Transport length: 12’ 8”

Transport height: 7’ 9”

Reach: 12’ 10”

Dozer blade type: straight

New Holland E30D Mini Excavator Specs & Highlights

The middle of the lineup includes the 3-metric-ton E30D with 24.4 horsepower.

The excavator “delivers a balance of power, transportability and versatility that makes it fit for a wide range of applications, from utility installation and urban construction to roadside work and light demolition,” the company says. It can be transported without a CDL license and is “quiet enough for work in populated areas.”

It can run attachments like hydraulic hammers, compaction plates, grapples and mulchers and can be equipped at the factory with coupler, bucket and thumb.

Specs

Operating weight: 6,658 lbs.

Engine: 24.4 hp Kubota diesel

Max dig depth: 8’ 8” (standard arm) / 9’ 3” (long arm)

Max dump height: 10’ 2” (standard arm) / 10’ 8” (long arm)

Undercarriage width: 5’ 1”

Transport length: 15’ 8”

Transport height: 8’ 3”

Reach: 15’

Dozer blade type: float blade

New Holland E38D Mini Excavator Specs & Highlights

The E38D gets the same 24.4-horsepower Kubota engine as the E30D but has a heavier operating weight of 3.9 metric tons.

The excavator marks the smallest in the lineup that can be equipped with an optional six-way blade for increased precision on grading and finish work. It comes standard with a float blade.

With a hydraulic flow of 26.7 gallons per minute it can run hydraulic hammers, compaction plates, grapples and mulchers. It can be ordered with factory-installed coupler, bucket and thumb.

Specs

Operating weight: 8,620 lbs.

Engine: 24.4 hp Kubota diesel

Max dig depth: 10’ 1” (standard arm) / 10’ 11” (long arm)

Max dump height: 10’ 7” (standard arm) / 11’ 1” (long arm)

Undercarriage width: 5’ 7”

Transport length: 16’ 1”

Transport height: 8’ 3”

Reach: 16’ 5”

Dozer blade type: float blade

New Holland E60D Mini Excavator Specs & Highlights

The largest in the lineup is the E60D at 6 metric tons and 59.4 horsepower.

Moving to the larger excavator brings increased hydraulic power and premium cab features, like heat and air conditioning, air-suspension seat and expanded lighting and visibility options.

Specs

Operating weight: 13,162 lbs.

Engine: 59.4 hp Kubota diesel

Max dig depth: 12’ 8” (standard arm) / 13’ 5” (long arm)

Max dump height: 13’ 5” (standard arm) / 13’ 11” (long arm)

Undercarriage width: 6’ 6”

Transport length: 19’ 8”

Transport height: 8’ 4”

Reach: 20’ 1”

Dozer blade type: float blade

All the D-Series mini excavators come standard with a free seven-year subscription to myNewHollandConstruction telematics for monitoring machine performance, location and health.

“With the expansion of the D-Series Mini Excavators, we’re delivering a truly complete lineup that’s built to serve every type of customer, from rental fleets and landscapers to utility and heavy-use operators,” says Dan Kakareka, product marketing manager for New Holland Construction North America. “What makes this lineup stand out is not just the range of sizes, but the consistency in features, comfort and capability across every model.”