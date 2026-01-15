Liebherr Previews its 71,000-Square-Foot ConExpo 2026 Showcase

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 15, 2026
Hands On The Future Booth Wide 1920x1080 W592
Liebherr

Exhibiting under the theme "Hands on the Future," Liebherr’s ConExpo 2026 exhibits will span more than 71,000 square feet and feature construction machines, material handling equipment, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes, concrete technology, deep foundation machines and digital innovations.

The company’s main booth, at Festival Grounds - F35055, will showcase the complete range of Liebherr product segments. A 10,000-square-foot interactive demonstration area will host live shows daily throughout the week, allowing attendees to experience multiple machines in operation in real time.

Other attendee engagement areas will include an information desk, general booth support, a career center and a technology pavilion. The technology pavilion will display Liebherr’s latest innovations through interactive displays, including MyLiebherr, CranePlanner, diagnostic tools and simulators.

Liebherr will also have a second booth in the Platinum Lot, #P7761, focused specifically on deep foundation solutions.

Machines on display across the booths will include:

  • MK 140-5.1 Mobile Construction Crane: A five-axle model that provides high performance in a compact size, thanks to the Hybrid Power Concept, which enables operation with site power and HVO fuels.
  • L 586 XPower Wheel Loader: With its powerful travel drive, the XPower wheel loader operates efficiently and effectively in a variety of applications.
  • LH60 Electric Material Handler: A heavy-duty material handling machine ideal for scrap, timber and port applications. Liebherr’s patented energy recovery system boosts performance while saving fuel.
  • 38XXT Truck Mounted Concrete Pump: Offering a four-part multi-fold distribution boom, a low unfolding height and Liebherr’s XXT support system, the truck can operate and pivot easily in tight spaces.
  • LB35.1 Drilling Rig: The new-generation machine features increased engine power, refinements to the hydraulic and electrical systems, and a newly designed rear counterweight that incorporates the rear support cylinders.
  • 91K Fast-Erecting Tower Crane: The crane features improved lifting capacities, standard Speed2Lift, Load-Plus and Micromove technologies, plus the optional Liebherr Control 5 control system.

To see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2026, visit our show preview page here.

Related Stories
Merlo Conexpo
Telehandlers
Merlo to Redefine the Telehandler at ConExpo 2026
Rendering of the combined John Deere and Wirtgen Group booth at ConExpo 2026.
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
John Deere, Wirtgen Group to Launch 24 New Machines at ConExpo 2026
Hyundai Hx1000 Al Crawler Excavator Mr
Market Pulse
2026 Executive Outlook: Mike Ross, Senior Vice President, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Partner Insights
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Top Stories
Production has ended on the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning to make way for the next-generation electric F-150 Lightning EREV with gas generator to extend range to over 700 miles.
Pickups
Next-Gen Ford F-150 Lightning: 700+ Mile Range but No Longer All-Electric
The all-electric truck ends with the 2026 model year to make way for the F-150 Lightning EREV with range-extending gas generator.
The 29,259-pound, 130-horsepower Caterpillar D4 is the industry's top-selling bulldozer for 2025.
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Bulldozers of 2025
The fully electric autonomous loader can be engineered with a cab or no cab, wheels or tracks, configurable lift arms and more.
Compact equipment
Bobcat Unveils "RogueX3" Autonomous, Electric Compact Loader (Videos)
Linbkbelt X4s Thumb
Excavators
Closer Look: Link-Belt's Smallest X4S Excavator, the 145
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Featured Sponsor
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
As You Explore Adding a New Flex-wing Cutter to Your Equipment Lineup, It’s Important to Know What Questions to Ask and Key Topics to Research Ahead of Time to Avoid Costly Mistakes and Ensure You Get the Right Flex-wing Cutter for the Job.
DownloadView All