Exhibiting under the theme "Hands on the Future," Liebherr’s ConExpo 2026 exhibits will span more than 71,000 square feet and feature construction machines, material handling equipment, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes, concrete technology, deep foundation machines and digital innovations.

The company’s main booth, at Festival Grounds - F35055, will showcase the complete range of Liebherr product segments. A 10,000-square-foot interactive demonstration area will host live shows daily throughout the week, allowing attendees to experience multiple machines in operation in real time.

Other attendee engagement areas will include an information desk, general booth support, a career center and a technology pavilion. The technology pavilion will display Liebherr’s latest innovations through interactive displays, including MyLiebherr, CranePlanner, diagnostic tools and simulators.

Liebherr will also have a second booth in the Platinum Lot, #P7761, focused specifically on deep foundation solutions.

Machines on display across the booths will include:

MK 140-5.1 Mobile Construction Crane: A five-axle model that provides high performance in a compact size, thanks to the Hybrid Power Concept, which enables operation with site power and HVO fuels.

L 586 XPower Wheel Loader: With its powerful travel drive, the XPower wheel loader operates efficiently and effectively in a variety of applications.

LH60 Electric Material Handler: A heavy-duty material handling machine ideal for scrap, timber and port applications. Liebherr's patented energy recovery system boosts performance while saving fuel.

38XXT Truck Mounted Concrete Pump: Offering a four-part multi-fold distribution boom, a low unfolding height and Liebherr's XXT support system, the truck can operate and pivot easily in tight spaces.

LB35.1 Drilling Rig: The new-generation machine features increased engine power, refinements to the hydraulic and electrical systems, and a newly designed rear counterweight that incorporates the rear support cylinders.

91K Fast-Erecting Tower Crane: The crane features improved lifting capacities, standard Speed2Lift, Load-Plus and Micromove technologies, plus the optional Liebherr Control 5 control system.