The newly renovated exterior for the Central and North halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Those attending the CES show earlier this month got the first look at the newly renovated Las Vegas Convention Center campus.

The construction industry will get its chance to see the remade center at this month’s World of Concrete and again in March for ConExpo 2026.

The two-year construction project cost $600 million and brought major upgrades to the legacy campus, building on a $1 billion expansion of the West Hall in 2021.

Highlights from the newly completed renovations:

Extension of the West Hall’s signature exterior ribbon roof across the campus.

Modernized Central Hall Grand Lobby with a glass curtain wall and more natural light, as well as a ​ new 75-foot-by-42-foot digital screen and two other screens for organizers and exhibitors’ displays.

Climate-controlled interior concourse between the North and South halls. Attendees can now move throughout the entire facility without exiting the building.

Redesigned South Hall with a new entrance on the east side of the building, a state-of-the-art boardroom and a new administrative office complex.

“This milestone signals the next leap for trade shows in Las Vegas, delivering a world-class convention center experience that reflects the scale and ambition of our city,” says Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority The contractor for the renovation was a joint venture of Hunt Construction Group and Penta Building Group. Klai Juba Wald was the architect of record, and Miller & Ham Project Development oversaw construction.

The authority says the center could reach its highest annual attendance this year since the Covid pandemic, which first struck during ConExpo 2020.

“The transformed LVCC is on pace to host upwards of 48 tradeshows and 1.23 million tradeshow attendees in 2026, an increase from approximately 1.06 million in 2025,” the authority says.