Las Vegas Convention Center’s $600M Renovation Finished Ahead of ConExpo

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jan 20, 2026
The newly renovated exterior for the Central and North halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The newly renovated exterior for the Central and North halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Those attending the CES show earlier this month got the first look at the newly renovated Las Vegas Convention Center campus.

The construction industry will get its chance to see the remade center at this month’s World of Concrete and again in March for ConExpo 2026.

The two-year construction project cost $600 million and brought major upgrades to the legacy campus, building on a $1 billion expansion of the West Hall in 2021.

Highlights from the newly completed renovations:

  • Extension of the West Hall’s signature exterior ribbon roof across the campus.
  • Modernized Central Hall Grand Lobby with a glass curtain wall and more natural light, as well as a new 75-foot-by-42-foot digital screen and two other screens for organizers and exhibitors’ displays.
  • Climate-controlled interior concourse between the North and South halls. Attendees can now move throughout the entire facility without exiting the building.
  • Redesigned South Hall with a new entrance on the east side of the building, a state-of-the-art boardroom and a new administrative office complex.

“This milestone signals the next leap for trade shows in Las Vegas, delivering a world-class convention center experience that reflects the scale and ambition of our city,” says Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The renovated Grand Lobby of Central HallThe renovated Grand Lobby of Central HallLas Vegas Convention and Visitors AuthorityThe contractor for the renovation was a joint venture of Hunt Construction Group and Penta Building Group. Klai Juba Wald was the architect of record, and Miller & Ham Project Development oversaw construction.

The authority says the center could reach its highest annual attendance this year since the Covid pandemic, which first struck during ConExpo 2020.

“The transformed LVCC is on pace to host upwards of 48 tradeshows and 1.23 million tradeshow attendees in 2026, an increase from approximately 1.06 million in 2025,” the authority says.

 

Related Stories
Hyundai Conexpo Preview Next Gen Hx360 Quarry Hires
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Hyundai to Debut Next-Generation HX Excavators at ConExpo 2026
Hands On The Future Booth Wide 1920x1080 W592
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Liebherr Previews its 71,000-Square-Foot ConExpo 2026 Showcase
Merlo Conexpo
Telehandlers
Merlo to Redefine the Telehandler at ConExpo 2026
Rendering of the combined John Deere and Wirtgen Group booth at ConExpo 2026.
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
John Deere, Wirtgen Group to Launch 24 New Machines at ConExpo 2026
Top Stories
Cat 440 Thumb
Backhoe Loaders
Closer Look: Cat's Largest Backhoes, the 440 & 450, Enter Next Generation
The models get new engines, an advanced hydraulic system and more customization options for operators, among other features.
Trench Excavation Backhoe Getty Images 173847315
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $1.2M Fine for Repeat Violations After Fatal Trench Collapse
Production has ended on the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning to make way for the next-generation electric F-150 Lightning EREV with gas generator to extend range to over 700 miles.
Pickups
Next-Gen Ford F-150 Lightning: 700+ Mile Range but No Longer All-Electric
The 29,259-pound, 130-horsepower Caterpillar D4 is the industry's top-selling bulldozer for 2025.
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Bulldozers of 2025
The fully electric autonomous loader can be engineered with a cab or no cab, wheels or tracks, configurable lift arms and more.
Compact equipment
Bobcat Unveils "RogueX3" Autonomous, Electric Compact Loader (Videos)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
As You Explore Adding a New Flex-wing Cutter to Your Equipment Lineup, It’s Important to Know What Questions to Ask and Key Topics to Research Ahead of Time to Avoid Costly Mistakes and Ensure You Get the Right Flex-wing Cutter for the Job.
DownloadView All