The new DX400LC-9 is the largest of Develon's next-gen lineup — seen here at ConExpo 2026 — at 95,000 pounds and 340.6 gross horsepower.

Develon rolled out its next-generation excavators at ConExpo 2026, introducing four new models ranging from 53,000 to 95,000 pounds.

The new DX230LC-9, DX260LC-9, DX360LC-9 and DX400LC-9 feature redesigned cabs, electro-hydraulic controls and safety features such as automatic slow and stop when detecting a nearby person.

(To watch the new DX230LC-9 in action, check out our video at the end of this article.)

The excavators also get new Develon diesel engines with up to 20% more power and an 8% reduction in fuel consumption compared to predecessors, according to Brian Kim, Develon heavy excavator product manager.

Horsepower ranges from 189 on the DX230LC-9, to 340.6 on the DX400LC-9.

Inside the Cab

Develon “We completely redesigned the cab,” Kim says.

“It has a very luxury automotive feel, enhanced HVAC system and newly designed ergonomic travel levers and joystick controls.”

The backbone of the controls is Develon’s new electro-hydraulic system, which is designed to be customized to the operator’s preferences and increase precision.

The excavators are controlled via new 12-inch high-definition tablet-style monitors. The two monitors have split-screen capability for enabling multiple feeds.

“For example, you could have our 2D system, our weighing system, our camera feed and then machine vitals,” all viewable by the operator at one time, Kim said.

Develon Develon also added a digital key function that enables operators to unlock the cab door, start the engine and control the HVAC system — all by smartphone. “It's great for simplified fleet management, security and making sure that the machine is ready to work when you are if you're in an extreme weather environment.”

When working in tight spots, operators can use the new stick steer travel in which you can use the joystick’s thumb wheels when traversing the jobsite.

For operating a hydraulic breaker, Develon added a breaker assist function that includes automatic dry-fire prevention for increased operator comfort.

Loads of Tech

Equipment World The dash-9 excavators get Develon’s new around-view monitoring camera system, which increases visibility from the previous AVM’s 270 degrees to 330 degrees around the excavator.

Develon also added an AI-powered human-detection system that distinguishes between people and objects. The company increased the radar system’s range to 20 feet.

The detection system includes emergency stop.

“If someone enters within 13 feet of the machine, swing radius or travel path, the machine will automatically decelerate on its own,” Kim says. “And if they continue to move closer and get within six and a half feet of the machine, it will come to a complete stop.”

“This is an incredible safety feature,” he adds. “It provides great peace of mind if you have ground crews working near the machine.”

The excavators come with Develon’s factory-installed 2D grade guidance system and are ready for being seamlessly plugged in to aftermarket 3D machine control.

“With our machine guidance system, it completely takes the guesswork out of digging,” Kim says. “It provides real-time bucket position as well as depth information, so the operator knows where they are relative to their target at all times.”

Kim says it also makes grading easier for novice operators. “All they have to do is pull back on the stick, and the machine will automatically adjust the boom and the bucket angle to maintain that desired grade.”

Other Highlights

Develon Develon added a slew of other features for increased uptime and easier maintenance:

Factory-installed quick-coupler piping, one- and two-way auxiliary piping and tiltrotator piping on the arm for using a variety of hydraulic attachments.

New Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) system, which uses sensors to constantly monitor oil quality, the main pump and the swing motor to detect any abnormalities. “This will help prevent any severe and costly failures on the machine before they happen, and maximize machine uptime,” Kim says.

Redesigned counterweight.

New guardrails for engine access.

Longer oil and filter change intervals.

New reversible fan to blow out debris from the radiator.

Watch the DX230LC-9 in Action at ConExpo

Check our video below of the DX230LC-9 performing a demonstration at ConExpo 2026:

Develon DX230LC-9 Excavator Specs

Develon

Operating weight: 53,352 – 55,556 lbs.

Engine: 189-gross-hp Develon DX05

Max dig depth: 21’ 8.6” standard arm / 23’ 8.3” long arm

Max dig reach: 31’ 10.7” standard arm / 33’ 7” long arm

Max bucket pin height: 27’ 1.6” standard arm / 27’ 7.3” long arm

Develon DX260LC-9 Excavator Specs

Develon

Operating weight: 60,407 lbs.

Engine: 229-gross-hp Develon DX05

Max dig depth: 22’ 4.6” standard arm / 23’ 11.8” long arm

Max dig reach: 32’ 9.3” standard arm / 34’ 2.6” long arm

Max bucket pin height: 27’ 10.3” standard arm / 28’ 4.2” long arm

Develon DX360LC-9 Excavator Specs

Operating weight: 84,256 – 84,521 lbs.

Engine: 304-gross-hp Develon DX08

Max dig depth: 24’ 7.7” standard arm / 27’ 1.6” long arm

Max dig reach: 35’ 9.9” standard arm / 38’ 4.2” long arm

Max bucket pin height: 29’ standard arm / 30’ 6” long arm

Develon DX400LC-9 Excavator Specs