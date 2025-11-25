Continuing its rollout of sustainable equipment, New Holland previewed a fully electric mini track loader, dubbed the C314X, at Agritechnica 2025.

The C314X, currently in prototype phase, is powered by a 23.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, which in turn powers three electric motors: two for the driveline and one for the hydraulics.

New Holland considers the new model the “zero-emissions evolution” of its diesel-powered C314 – the company’s sole stand-on track loader - released in 2023.

The C314X offers the performance and maneuverability of a conventional mini track loader, with the benefits of an electric drive system, including zero emissions, lower noise, immediate drive and hydraulic response and a smaller carbon footprint.

Across multiple applications, attachments, charging options and environmental conditions, the C314X matches the capabilities of its diesel-powered equivalent, with reduced total cost of ownership due to less maintenance needs, fuel versus electric power economy and no power consumption when idle.

It features a 1,014-pound rated operating capacity and a hinge pin height of 7.2 feet. Both the diesel and electric variants feature a radial-lift boom design and are available in narrow- or wide-track configurations.

The C314X’s electro-hydraulic controls give operators instant responsive control from the comfortable stand-on platform. New ergonomic joysticks allow a firmer grip while comfortably operating the machine, New Holland says.

The compact yet powerful machine is designed for landscape contractors, residential construction and livestock and horticultural farmers. Multiple attachment options for digging, loading, drilling and more are available.

New Holland

New Holland Expands Alternative-Powered Equipment Lineup

Orders for the C314X electric mini track loader are expected to open in Europe by year-end, with deliveries starting in Spring 2026. The new model will also be on display at ConExpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas next March, with North American deliveries beginning after the triennial trade show.

In addition to the C314X debut, New Holland also announced a methane hybrid telehandler prototype. Currently in a testing phase, New Holland says initial results have shown up to 70% saving in energy usage compared to equivalent diesel telehandlers, and 30% better performance, efficiency and autonomy than a comparable vehicle during typical material handling operations. No production date was provided.

New Holland released its EX15 electric mini excavator, powered by a cobalt-free lithium battery is equivalent to 29 horsepower, at Conexpo 2023, followed by the industry’s first all-electric utility tractor with autonomous features, the T4 Electric, at Farm Progress 2023.

Growing Number of Options for Interested Buyers

New Holland is just one of several manufacturers offering electrified stand-on loader options as interest grows in compact, zero-emissions machines. Other models currently on the market include:

For a full roundup of the latest diesel and electric compact utility loaders, check out our latest Buyer’s Guide.