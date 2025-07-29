An APEX Technologies truck in front of a McCoy Construction store.

The latest dealership to join Trimble’s Technology Outlet network is APEX Technologies, the tech wing of John Deere construction dealer McCoy Construction & Forestry.

Based in Dubuque, Iowa, APEX will now sell Trimble grade control, site positioning systems and correction services technology using John Deere construction equipment and/or LevelBest, SharpGrade and Burchland attachments.

Trimble Technology Outlets are a new part of Trimble’s civil construction distribution strategy aimed at making it easier for users of all machine types to purchase, install and use Trimble systems, including the Trimble Works Subscription.

Trimble’s first Technology Outlet was Texas and Oklahoma Komatsu dealer Kirby-Smith Machinery.

Gregory Poole Opens New North Carolina Rental Store

Caterpillar dealer Gregory Poole recently celebrated the opening of its latest GP Rental location in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Gregory Poole

The new store features eight service bays, a parts warehouse, wash bay and training space.

The location was chosen in response to rapid growth in eastern North Carolina and was strategically located to be close to as many customers as possible within a 30-minute drive radius.

4Rivers Equipment Picks Up FAE Tracked Carriers

John Deere construction dealer 4Rivers Equipment will now be the exclusive dealer for FAE’s PT175, PT300, and PT550 tracked carriers in New Mexico and Colorado.

FAE

FAE recently released the SFM/PT multitask attachment for the PT300, which can shred trees and vegetation up to 14 inches in diameter, crush stones up to 8 inches in diameter and cut buried stumps up 18 inches in diameter.

4Rivers Equipment has 12 locations across Colorado, New Mexico and Texas and acquired three locations from Honnen Equipment in 2023.

Manitou Launches Battery Manufacturing Joint Venture

Manitou’s new joint venture with Chinese manufacturer Hangcha Group will see the two collaborate on manufacturing and distributing lithium-ion batteries.

Set to be located in France, the JV will aim to upgrade customers’ lead-acid battery-powered EVs to lithium-ion alternatives and will be integrated with new product launches, including Manitou’s new ME LIFT forklifts.

The JV will operate out of an existing facility in Le Mans and will hire engineers, operators, sales representatives and after-sales technicians.

Takeuchi Adds Central Power Systems to Dealer Network

Data center builder and heavy equipment dealer Central Power Systems and Services will now sell Takeuchi compact excavators and track loaders at eight of its stores.

Takeuchi

Customers can now buy Takeuchi equipment at the company’s following locations: Woodward, Oklahoma; Wichita, Salina, Colby, and Garden City, Kansas; and Hutto, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi, Texas.

Other dealers that recently joined the Takeuchi network include General Equipment & Supplies and McClung-Logan Equipment Company.