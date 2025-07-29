Industry Roundup: Deere Dealer Named Next Trimble Tech Outlet

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jul 29, 2025
An APEX Technologies truck in front of a McCoy Construction store.
An APEX Technologies truck in front of a McCoy Construction store.
Trimble

The latest dealership to join Trimble’s Technology Outlet network is APEX Technologies, the tech wing of John Deere construction dealer McCoy Construction & Forestry.

Based in Dubuque, Iowa, APEX will now sell Trimble grade control, site positioning systems and correction services technology using John Deere construction equipment and/or LevelBest, SharpGrade and Burchland attachments.

Trimble Technology Outlets are a new part of Trimble’s civil construction distribution strategy aimed at making it easier for users of all machine types to purchase, install and use Trimble systems, including the Trimble Works Subscription.

Trimble’s first Technology Outlet was Texas and Oklahoma Komatsu dealer Kirby-Smith Machinery.

Gregory Poole Opens New North Carolina Rental Store

Caterpillar dealer Gregory Poole recently celebrated the opening of its latest GP Rental location in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The new Gregory Poole rental location's storefront.The new Gregory Poole rental location's storefront.Gregory Poole

The new store features eight service bays, a parts warehouse, wash bay and training space.

The location was chosen in response to rapid growth in eastern North Carolina and was strategically located to be close to as many customers as possible within a 30-minute drive radius.

4Rivers Equipment Picks Up FAE Tracked Carriers

John Deere construction dealer 4Rivers Equipment will now be the exclusive dealer for FAE’s PT175, PT300, and PT550 tracked carriers in New Mexico and Colorado.

A FAE PT300 tracked carrierA FAE PT300 tracked carrierFAE

FAE recently released the SFM/PT multitask attachment for the PT300, which can shred trees and vegetation up to 14 inches in diameter, crush stones up to 8 inches in diameter and cut buried stumps up 18 inches in diameter.

4Rivers Equipment has 12 locations across Colorado, New Mexico and Texas and acquired three locations from Honnen Equipment in 2023.

Manitou Launches Battery Manufacturing Joint Venture

Manitou’s new joint venture with Chinese manufacturer Hangcha Group will see the two collaborate on manufacturing and distributing lithium-ion batteries.

Set to be located in France, the JV will aim to upgrade customers’ lead-acid battery-powered EVs to lithium-ion alternatives and will be integrated with new product launches, including Manitou’s new ME LIFT forklifts.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Presented by Equipment World
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

The JV will operate out of an existing facility in Le Mans and will hire engineers, operators, sales representatives and after-sales technicians.

Takeuchi Adds Central Power Systems to Dealer Network

Data center builder and heavy equipment dealer Central Power Systems and Services will now sell Takeuchi compact excavators and track loaders at eight of its stores.

A Central Power Systems & Service store.A Central Power Systems & Service store.Takeuchi

Customers can now buy Takeuchi equipment at the company’s following locations: Woodward, Oklahoma; Wichita, Salina, Colby, and Garden City, Kansas; and Hutto, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi, Texas.

Other dealers that recently joined the Takeuchi network include General Equipment & Supplies and McClung-Logan Equipment Company.

Related Stories
Owens previously served on the board of directors for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Bobcat Names its First Chief Marketing Officer
Dealer Credit Buzbuzzer Getty
Dealers
Ottmer: Third-Party Repair Services Here to Stay; How Dealers Can Adapt
Man With Wrench
Dealers
What the Civil War Taught Me About Equipment Dealer Resilience in 2025
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Partner Insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Bull Equipment Lot 1
Compact Excavators
Bull Equipment Charges Into U.S. Market with Low-Cost Mini Excavator Lineup
The five model mini excavator lineup touts prices up to “40 percent lower than big-brand alternatives.”
Volvo L260 Thumbnail
Wheel Loaders
A Closer Look: Volvo’s New Next-Gen L260 Wheel Loader
Kubota Mini Excavator Thumb
The Dirt
Kubota’s Next-Gen Excavators: Why are They So Popular?
Tl11 R3 Dirt
Compact Track Loaders
Takeuchi’s First EH-Controlled Compact Track Loader – the TL11R3
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Featured Sponsor
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All