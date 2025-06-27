Whether you’re shredding wood, crushing stone or cutting stumps, FAE says it has a new attachment for its PT300 tracked carrier that can do it all.

The SFM/PT multitask attachment can shred trees and vegetation up to 14 inches in diameter, crush stones up to 8 inches in diameter and cut buried stumps up 18 inches in diameter. Because it can work down to a maximum depth of 12 inches, it can also remove roots or clear stony land.

FAE recommends the model for managing woodlands and forests, for creating firebreaks and for working near electrical lines or oil and gas pipelines.

(To watch the PT300 attachment in action, check out the video at the end of this story.)

Key features include:

Interchangeable wear-resistant Hardox inner plates.

A hydraulic hood for consistent size of the final product.

A transmission with a side gearbox to increase power to the rotor.

An adjustable Hardox counter blade.

Other heads available for the PT300 carrier: forestry mulchers, forestry tillers, stump cutters and dozer blades.

The midsized PT300 comes in two engine options: 302-horsepower CAT C7.1 Acert or 325-horsepower Cummins L9. With its low ground pressure and oscillating undercarriage, the tracked carrier can tackle jobs on steep slopes, soft ground and swampy terrain. The cab features ergonomic joysticks, a pneumatic seat and a 7-inch color display to monitor and adjust machine settings.