Shred, Crush, Cut: FAE Releases Multitask Attachment for its PT300 Tracked Carrier

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 27, 2025
Fae Sfm Pt 300news 13294
FAE

Whether you’re shredding wood, crushing stone or cutting stumps, FAE says it has a new attachment for its PT300 tracked carrier that can do it all.

The SFM/PT multitask attachment can shred trees and vegetation up to 14 inches in diameter, crush stones up to 8 inches in diameter and cut buried stumps up 18 inches in diameter. Because it can work down to a maximum depth of 12 inches, it can also remove roots or clear stony land.

FAE recommends the model for managing woodlands and forests, for creating firebreaks and for working near electrical lines or oil and gas pipelines.

(To watch the PT300 attachment in action, check out the video at the end of this story.)

Key features include:

  • Interchangeable wear-resistant Hardox inner plates.
  • A hydraulic hood for consistent size of the final product.
  • A transmission with a side gearbox to increase power to the rotor.
  • An adjustable Hardox counter blade.

Other heads available for the PT300 carrier: forestry mulchers, forestry tillers, stump cutters and dozer blades.

The midsized PT300 comes in two engine options: 302-horsepower CAT C7.1 Acert or 325-horsepower Cummins L9. With its low ground pressure and oscillating undercarriage, the tracked carrier can tackle jobs on steep slopes, soft ground and swampy terrain. The cab features ergonomic joysticks, a pneumatic seat and a 7-inch color display to monitor and adjust machine settings.

 

Related Stories
Vermeer Mtr516 Microtrencher
Attachments
Vermeer Releases MTR516 Microtrencher Attachment for Fiber Optic Installation
Diamond Mowers Pro X2 Drum Mulcher
Compact equipment attachments
Diamond Mowers Launches Drum Mulcher Pro X2 for Skid Steers, CTLs
Fae Ummsex Mulcher
Heavy equipment attachments
FAE Launches its Most Powerful Mulcher for Excavators, the UMM/S/EX
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Partner Insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Top Stories
Editor's Note: Pre-release engineering model of 320 P-Tier backhoe pictured. Deere stated that production versions of the machines will have improved fit and finish.
Backhoe Loaders
Deere Unveils New Backhoes with Redesigned Cabs, Camera System
The five next-gen models get a roomier cab with upgraded climate control, enhanced ergonomics, better visibility and rear camera.
Case Ih Farmall C 688762
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Case IH Brings Enhanced Performance and Comfort to New Farmall Utility Tractors
Kubota Svl75 3
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Compact Track Loaders and Sales Trends for 2024 - 2025
'Big Muskie'was a 27-million-pound Bucyrus-Erie 4250W that moved 483 million tons of earth for the Central Ohio Coal Company from 1969 to 1991.
Vintage Equipment
Remembering “Big Muskie” – The Largest Dragline Ever Built (Video)
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Featured Sponsor
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All