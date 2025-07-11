Ottmer: Third-Party Repair Services Here to Stay; How Dealers Can Adapt

Guest Post (EQW)
Jul 11, 2025
Dealer Credit Buzbuzzer Getty
Buzbuzzer/Getty Images

For decades, dealerships have dominated the service and repair sector for heavy equipment.

But today, independent third-party service companies are gaining ground – offering fast response times, flexibility and a customer-friendly approach. In this article, I take a look at what’s fueling this growth, and why these non-dealer providers are becoming popular with some equipment owners.

Why are Independent Service Providers Gaining Traction?

  • Speed & Efficiency – In the world of heavy equipment, downtime means lost revenue. Many dealerships struggle to keep up with demand, often bogged down by bureaucratic processes and long lead times. Independent service providers, on the other hand, can operate with leaner teams and streamlined workflows, allowing them to respond quickly to reduce equipment downtime.
  • Competitive Pricing with Lower Overhead – Without the massive overhead costs that dealerships carry, third-party service companies can offer competitive pricing, passing cost savings directly to the customer while maintaining healthy profit margins.
  • OEM Warranties & Evolving Repair Access – While manufacturers still control warranty work and proprietary software, the right-to-repair movement is changing the game. Independent service providers are gaining access to advanced diagnostics, OEM parts and specialized training.
  • Specialization & Flexibility – Unlike dealerships that must service an entire product lineup, many independent shops specialize in specific brands, components or service types. This focus allows them to increase service efficiency.
  • Mobile Service & Advanced Tech Integration – The rise of mobile technicians and AI-driven diagnostics has revolutionized the industry. Many third-party service companies are bringing repairs directly to the customer, reducing downtime and increasing convenience.

What does This Means for Dealerships?

This shift isn’t just a passing trend. It’s a fundamental transformation in the service industry. For dealerships to remain competitive, they must adapt by:

  • Expanding mobile service capabilities.
  • Investing in AI-driven diagnostics, telematics and remote monitoring.
  • Improving technician availability and scheduling efficiency.
  • Rethinking service contracts and overall customer experience.

The Bottom Line

Construction equipment owners demand speed, value and efficiency, and if dealerships can’t provide it, third-party service companies will. The landscape is changing, and adaptation is no longer optional.

Ottmer Troy HeadshotTroy Ottmer is the principal consultant for Ottmer Consulting LLC based in Houston, Texas. The company specializes in optimizing operations within equipment, transportation and industrial sectors. Ottmer has nearly 40 years of experience within the transportation, industrial and equipment services sectors, including serving as general manager of Rush Enterprises Inc. and vice president fixed operations for Doggett Equipment Services Group.

Related Stories
Man With Wrench
Dealers
What the Civil War Taught Me About Equipment Dealer Resilience in 2025
Left to right: Agako Nouch, head of sales development, Volvo CE; Andre Parent, vice president, earthmoving division, Wood's CRW; and Chris Palmer, president, Wood’s CRW; Scott Young, head of region North America, Volvo CE.
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Volvo CE Names 2024 Dealer of the Year
Mecalac, which was founded in France in 1974, manufactures a full line of excavators, loaders, backhoe loaders, site dumpers and compactors.
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Fayat Group Completes Acquisition of Mecalac
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Partner Insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
New Holland W100 D
Compact Wheel Loaders
New Holland's Next-Gen W100D Compact Wheel Loader Gets New Cab, Controls
The first new D Series model features a fully redesigned cab, with a focus on “space, visibility, control and ease of use.”
This photo was taken during a tour of the Clearwater Project tunnel in 2024. On July 9, a section of the under-construction tunnel in Los Angeles collapsed while workers were inside.
Safety
31 Construction Workers Escape L.A. Tunnel Collapse
Dozer Generic Getty Image
Business
How Contractors Benefit – and Not – from Trump's New Budget
Greg Linsmeyer bought the Struck Corporation a little over a year ago and has released an all-new lineup of mini dozers for 2025, with the largest series set for release later this year.
Compact equipment
Struck Mini Dozers Make a Comeback with All-New Lineup
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Featured Sponsor
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All