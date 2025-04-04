Trimble has named Kirby-Smith Machinery its first U.S.-based Trimble Technology Outlet. As an authorized reseller, Kirby-Smith will sell and support Trimble grade control technology for its customers using Komatsu, Hamm and Takeuchi equipment in Texas and Oklahoma.

Trimble Technology Outlets are a new part of Trimble’s civil construction distribution strategy aimed at making it easier for users of all machine types to purchase, install and use Trimble systems, including the Trimble Works Subscription.

“We are thrilled to announce Kirby-Smith Machinery as the first Trimble Technology Outlet in the United States,” said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, field systems at Trimble. “Across the U.S. and around the world, contractors who have better access to field-proven technology have a competitive advantage. Our goal is that anyone who wants to equip their machines with Trimble technology can do so easily, regardless of machine type, and we look forward to working with Kirby-Smith to make this vision a reality for their customers.”

“Our customers have been requesting easier access to Trimble technology for years. It’s exciting to share the news that they are now able to readily equip any of the machine types we sell with Trimble solutions,” added Dennis Cox, director, smart construction at Kirby-Smith. “We anticipate that our customers will be as excited about the subscription purchase option as they will about the technology itself because it makes their technology investment so flexible, scalable and easy.”

Trimble's grade control systems integrate sensors, software and automation features to improve accuracy and safety while reducing equipment wear-and-tear and fuel consumption. Three Trimble Works Subscription plans are available — Trimble Works Core, Pro and Premium — which let civil contractors bundle software and hardware solutions under a single yearly contract. The packages offer an easier entry-point with a set monthly payment, upgrade flexibility and software and firmware maintenance, according to the company.

Trimble solutions for Komatsu, Takeuchi and Hamm equipment are available now at select Kirby-Smith locations in Texas and Oklahoma. The company also recently named Komatsu dealer SMS Equipment as the first Trimble Technology Outlet in Canada.