Trimble Intros Tiered Subscription Packages for Civil Construction Technology

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 27, 2025
Construction worker using Trimble Works technology with a Deere bulldozer
Trimble

Trimble has rolled out three new Trimble Works Subscription plans — Trimble Works Core, Pro and Premium — which let civil contractors bundle software and hardware solutions under a single yearly contract. For contractors already using Trimble technology, these new subscription plans ensure all machines are on the same software version, enabling connected workflows for jobsite operations. 

Each plan option allows contractors to purchase select civil construction software solutions, such as Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform and Trimble Siteworks Software.

Device licensing, along with software and firmware maintenance, are included for the entire subscription term. Subscribers also receive Trimble WorksManager field-to-office software for integration between field operations and office management.

“Since its introduction three years ago, our Works subscription offerings have delivered greater operational flexibility to civil contractors worldwide,” said Elwyn McLachlan, vice president of civil solutions at Trimble. “This new subscription program meets the varying needs of customers of all types and sizes — from large fleet operators to local excavation companies. These new tiers are a direct result of customer feedback and reflect our ongoing commitment to help them improve their productivity and profitability.”

Subscription Packages:

  • Trimble Works Core: The Trimble Works Core plan allows customers to bring newly purchased or existing Trimble and supported non-Trimble on- and off-machine hardware components into their subscription. With this package, subscribers can manage and update their construction technology and access software licenses at a lower upfront cost, Trimble says.
  • Trimble Works Pro: In addition to the Core offering, the Trimble Works Pro plan provides protection from unexpected technology hardware damage to help keep project timelines and budgets on track. Users cannot bring their own system components for this package.
  • Trimble Works Premium: The Trimble Works Premium plan includes all the benefits of Works Pro, as well as hardware upgrades at no additional cost. Trimble Works subscriptions are available worldwide via Trimble Sitech distributors and select authorized resellers.

Trimble Works Subscription TiersTrimble

Related Stories
Werock S500 Series Rugged Tablets with Android 14
Technology
Werock Updates Rocktab S500 Series Tablets to Android 14
Maxresdefault 6786d14ecacc2
Technology
Turn Your Earthmoving Equipment into a Surveyor with Sodex’s SDX-4DVision
RodRadar ground penetrating radar bucket digging with excavator
Technology
World’s First Radar-Equipped Excavator Bucket Ready for Orders from Rodradar
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6793ad93bb5c0
Dozers
A Closer Look: Komatsu's Electric Underwater Dozer
Komatsu and Asunaro Aoki Construction joined forces to develop electric underwater robots that can operate at depths down to 160 feet.
Toro eDingo TX750 using breaker to demolish interior wall
Compact Utility Loaders
Toro Debuts First Electric eDingo Mini Skid Steer with Tracks: the TX 750
a wolf wl825t wheel loader moves material
Wheel Loaders
Wolf America Brings Two New Wheel Loaders to U.S. from China
Kubota svl97-3 compact track loader pushing dirt
Compact Track Loaders
Kubota Reveals its Next-Gen Largest Compact Track Loader, the SVL97-3
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All