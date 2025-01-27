Trimble has rolled out three new Trimble Works Subscription plans — Trimble Works Core, Pro and Premium — which let civil contractors bundle software and hardware solutions under a single yearly contract. For contractors already using Trimble technology, these new subscription plans ensure all machines are on the same software version, enabling connected workflows for jobsite operations.

Each plan option allows contractors to purchase select civil construction software solutions, such as Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform and Trimble Siteworks Software.

Device licensing, along with software and firmware maintenance, are included for the entire subscription term. Subscribers also receive Trimble WorksManager field-to-office software for integration between field operations and office management.

“Since its introduction three years ago, our Works subscription offerings have delivered greater operational flexibility to civil contractors worldwide,” said Elwyn McLachlan, vice president of civil solutions at Trimble. “This new subscription program meets the varying needs of customers of all types and sizes — from large fleet operators to local excavation companies. These new tiers are a direct result of customer feedback and reflect our ongoing commitment to help them improve their productivity and profitability.”

Subscription Packages:

Trimble Works Core : The Trimble Works Core plan allows customers to bring newly purchased or existing Trimble and supported non-Trimble on- and off-machine hardware components into their subscription. With this package, subscribers can manage and update their construction technology and access software licenses at a lower upfront cost, Trimble says.

: The Trimble Works Core plan allows customers to bring newly purchased or existing Trimble and supported non-Trimble on- and off-machine hardware components into their subscription. With this package, subscribers can manage and update their construction technology and access software licenses at a lower upfront cost, Trimble says. Trimble Works Pro : In addition to the Core offering, the Trimble Works Pro plan provides protection from unexpected technology hardware damage to help keep project timelines and budgets on track. Users cannot bring their own system components for this package.

: In addition to the Core offering, the Trimble Works Pro plan provides protection from unexpected technology hardware damage to help keep project timelines and budgets on track. Users cannot bring their own system components for this package. Trimble Works Premium: The Trimble Works Premium plan includes all the benefits of Works Pro, as well as hardware upgrades at no additional cost. Trimble Works subscriptions are available worldwide via Trimble Sitech distributors and select authorized resellers.