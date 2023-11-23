4Rivers Equipment to Acquire 3 Honnen Equipment Locations

Deere dealer Honnen Equipment continues to divide and sell its locations, with 4Rivers Equipment as the latest buyer. 4Rivers will acquire three Honnen Equipment locations in Commerce City, Grand Junction and Durango, Colorado. The deal is set to close on December 11.

The move follows RDO Equipment’s purchase of eight Honnen locations in Wyoming, Utah and Idaho.

Both 4Rivers and Honnen have a long-standing presence in Colorado, with 4Rivers tracing its history back to 1926 in Holly, Colo., while Honnen Equipment has been part of the Denver community and western Colorado since 1963.

The acquisition is expected to fuel greater innovation and resourcefulness, 4 Rivers says, enabling a more comprehensive response to the industry's evolving demands.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone for our entire team as well as our new team members, allowing us to expand our offerings and better address the needs of our collective customers in Colorado," said John Shearer, CEO of 4Rivers Equipment.

"This decision is driven by our mutual dedication to providing unmatched customer service and support, and we are confident that this collaboration will create value for both our customers and employees," said Danny Bratton, general manager of 4Rivers Equipment.

4Rivers Equipment will continue to be headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. The company was a 2021 finalist for Equipment World’s Big Iron Dealer of the Year award.