Bobcat has filled its new chief marketing officer position with 22-year company veteran Laura Ness Owens, who will oversee the company’s global marketing, brand, customer experience and corporate communications strategies.

Owens had previously served as Bobcat’s vice president of global brand and communication and North American marketing. Other positions Owens has held at Bobcat include vice president of marketing, training and dealer development and director of marketing and communication. Owens began at Bobcat in 2003 as a marketing communications manager.

Owens also previously served on the board of directors at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Two other promotions occurred alongside Owens’ new position. Kristen Hintermeyer was promoted from director of digital marketing to vice president of North America marketing, and Lanelle Vasichek was promoted from director of global brand to senior director of global brand.

BOMAG Americas Appoints New Business Development Specialist

BOMAG Americas

Jasha Kokich recently joined BOMAG Americas as a business development specialist, east, for service & solutions. Kokich spent the last three years in BOMAG Germany’s trainee program to learn about the company’s different departments and will now work with the company’s American dealer network on service and support.

Kokich graduated from the University of Applied Science in Koblenz, Germany, in 2021 with a master of science.

Manitou Adds Massachusetts Dealer to Gehl Network

Ferri Equipment in Wareham, Massachusetts, is the latest dealer to join Manitou North America’s dealer network to represent the Gehl equipment lineup.

Ferri Equipment will carry Gehl skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, articulated front-end loaders and telescopic handlers.

Founded in 2014, other brands Ferri Equipment carries include LiuGong, Ammann and Wacker Neuson.

AXCS Equipment Names New Group Product Manager

AXCS Equipment

AXCS Equipment, manufacturer of Hy-Brid Lifts Equipment, has named Paul Michaels as the company’s new group product manager.

Michaels will lead efforts to develop and deploy new products, expand existing product portfolios and translate market needs into product strategy.

He has been tasked with deploying AXCS Equipment’s product portfolio strategy, including new product categories such as larger-capacity scissor lifts and telehandlers.

Michaels’ experience includes 12 years at heavy power transmission company Rexnord and most recently as a senior global product manager for Ferris turf and consumer products at Briggs & Stratton.