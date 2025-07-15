Industry Roundup: Bobcat Names its First Chief Marketing Officer

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jul 15, 2025
Owens previously served on the board of directors for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
Owens previously served on the board of directors for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
Bobcat

Bobcat has filled its new chief marketing officer position with 22-year company veteran Laura Ness Owens, who will oversee the company’s global marketing, brand, customer experience and corporate communications strategies.

Owens had previously served as Bobcat’s vice president of global brand and communication and North American marketing. Other positions Owens has held at Bobcat include vice president of marketing, training and dealer development and director of marketing and communication. Owens began at Bobcat in 2003 as a marketing communications manager.

Owens also previously served on the board of directors at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Two other promotions occurred alongside Owens’ new position. Kristen Hintermeyer was promoted from director of digital marketing to vice president of North America marketing, and Lanelle Vasichek was promoted from director of global brand to senior director of global brand.

BOMAG Americas Appoints New Business Development Specialist

Jasha KokichJasha KokichBOMAG Americas

Jasha Kokich recently joined BOMAG Americas as a business development specialist, east, for service & solutions. Kokich spent the last three years in BOMAG Germany’s trainee program to learn about the company’s different departments and will now work with the company’s American dealer network on service and support.

Kokich graduated from the University of Applied Science in Koblenz, Germany, in 2021 with a master of science.

Manitou Adds Massachusetts Dealer to Gehl Network

Ferri Equipment in Wareham, Massachusetts, is the latest dealer to join Manitou North America’s dealer network to represent the Gehl equipment lineup.

Ferri Equipment will carry Gehl skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, articulated front-end loaders and telescopic handlers.

Founded in 2014, other brands Ferri Equipment carries include LiuGong, Ammann and Wacker Neuson.

AXCS Equipment Names New Group Product Manager

Paul MichaelsPaul MichaelsAXCS Equipment

AXCS Equipment, manufacturer of Hy-Brid Lifts Equipment, has named Paul Michaels as the company’s new group product manager.

Michaels will lead efforts to develop and deploy new products, expand existing product portfolios and translate market needs into product strategy.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Presented by Equipment World
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

He has been tasked with deploying AXCS Equipment’s product portfolio strategy, including new product categories such as larger-capacity scissor lifts and telehandlers.

Michaels’ experience includes 12 years at heavy power transmission company Rexnord and most recently as a senior global product manager for Ferris turf and consumer products at Briggs & Stratton  

Related Stories
Dealer Credit Buzbuzzer Getty
Dealers
Ottmer: Third-Party Repair Services Here to Stay; How Dealers Can Adapt
Man With Wrench
Dealers
What the Civil War Taught Me About Equipment Dealer Resilience in 2025
Left to right: Agako Nouch, head of sales development, Volvo CE; Andre Parent, vice president, earthmoving division, Wood's CRW; and Chris Palmer, president, Wood’s CRW; Scott Young, head of region North America, Volvo CE.
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Volvo CE Names 2024 Dealer of the Year
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Partner Insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Top Stories
Cat 980 Wheel Loader Cm20250319 Acfd5 94c18
Wheel Loaders
Cat Rolls Out 980 GC: A Simple, Heavy-Duty Medium Wheel Loader
The lower-cost model offers low fuel consumption with on-demand fan, load-sensing hydraulics, intuitive controls and Performance Series buckets.
Kawasaki Mule Pro-DXT EPS
Compact equipment
Kawasaki Unveils its 2026 Mule Utility Vehicle Lineup
New Holland W100 D
Compact Wheel Loaders
New Holland's Next-Gen W100D Compact Wheel Loader Gets New Cab, Controls
This photo was taken during a tour of the Clearwater Project tunnel in 2024. On July 9, a section of the under-construction tunnel in Los Angeles collapsed while workers were inside.
Safety
31 Construction Workers Escape L.A. Tunnel Collapse
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Featured Sponsor
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All